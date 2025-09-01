BTC $109,243.95 0.25%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: SEC ETF Approval Incoming? Cardano Could Be Wall Street’s Next Big Crypto Play

Cardano ETF Price Prediction
Cardano ETF filing heats up – Cardano price prediction turns bullish as Wall Street eyes ADA as the next institutional favorite.
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Cardano Price Prediction: SEC ETF Approval Incoming? Cardano Could Be Wall Street’s Next Big Crypto Play

Greyscale has taken the next step towards Cardano ETF approval, fuelling a growing number of bullish Cardano price predictions.

The S-1 submission follows February’s 19b-4 filing, expanding on how the altcoin’s ETF would function.

This document acts as a necessary registration statement, clarifying details of the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF (GADA) for investors.

With this preparation from Greyscale ahead of the October 26 19b-4 decision deadline, speculators are now pricing in 87% odds for approval in 2025, up 11% over the past week.

This goes hand in hand with the CLARITY Act, expected to pass the U.S. Senate in October, which could unlock sidelined institutional capital waiting on regulatory clarity.

Cardano Price Analysis: Is This Cardano’s Next Major Price Catalyst?

The market-warming effect of Grayscale’s S-1 filing could give Cardano the momentum it needs to break out of a bull flag pattern forming since its August rally peak.

ADA / USD 1-day chart, bull flag feeds ascending channel breakout. Source: TradingView.
ADA / USD 1-day chart, bull flag feeds ascending channel breakout. Source: TradingView.

This comes as momentum indicators show reversal signs. The RSI is trending back toward the neutral 50 line, now at 48, suggesting buying pressure is building.

More so, the MACD line is starting to flatten below the signal line, often an early sign of a bullish shift—particularly as $0.80 continues to hold as support.

If fully realized, the flag pattern sets up a retest of the ascending channel forming since late July, targeting a 45% move to $1.20.

With a successful channel breakout, the rally could extend to $1.70 for a 105% gain in the build-up to the ETF decision, though its December high at $1.40 is likely to act as resistance.

Once approved, an ADA spot ETF approval would provide regulated exposure for the first time.

That step toward integration with U.S. capital markets could ignite substantial new demand, extending the rally far beyond technical setups.

With this catalyst, the Cardano price could revisit its all-time high near $3, a potential 260% upside from current levels.

There Are Bigger Setups Than Cardano – Here’s How to Find Them

The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.

While the Cardano price stands to see a 2.6x, low-cap meme coins are printing 10-1000x opportunities.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Its purpose-built trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd, where the real gains are made.

Snorter Bot is built for precision, with limit-order sniping to secure the best entry prices, MEV-resistant swaps that prevent other traders from cutting in line on your transactions, copy trading to replicate the moves of proven top performers, and rug-pull protection that flags suspicious tokens before you buy.

Getting in early is only half the battle. Knowing exactly when to take profits can be the difference between a small win and a life-changing trade, and that’s where Snorter gives you the edge.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

The project is off to a strong start; $SNORT has already raised almost $3.6 million in its ongoing presale, likely driven by its high 127% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.

Visit the Official Website Here

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: NIGHT Airdrop Goes Live – Are XRP Holders About to Claim Free Tokens?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-01 18:54:54
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-09-01 18:47:50
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
