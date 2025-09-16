Cardano Price Prediction: Santander Openbank Offers Cardano to Customers – Technical Patterns Signal ADA to $5?

Cardano price prediction gains traction as Santander Openbank offers ADA to 2M customers while technical patterns signal cup & handle breakout targeting $5.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Cardano price prediction gains traction as Santander’s Openbank integrates ADA into its tradable crypto offerings, providing customers direct access through the digital banking platform.

With increasing adoption and promising technical formations, analysts believe ADA could be positioning for a rally toward the $5 target.

In a September 16 official blog post, Openbank, part of Grupo Santander, announced that its customers in Germany will gain access to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano alongside their traditional investments.

JUST IN: Europe’s top digital bank Openbank to offer Cardano $ADA to its 2 million+ users. pic.twitter.com/1CilBM8oqG — TapTools (@TapTools) September 16, 2025

2 Million Users Get Direct Access to Cardano

The integration eliminates the need for Santander’s 2 million customers to transfer funds to external platforms while providing institutional backing and the security protections mandated by the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

The bank also disclosed that the selected cryptocurrencies, including Cardano’s ADA, will be made available to customers in Spain over the coming weeks.

These developments have drawn attention to Cardano, as it receives favorable treatment alongside established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Despite recent sideways price movement, Cardano maintains its position as one of the top cryptocurrencies with $31 billion market capitalization.

The 1-year volatility has risen above 1.1, matching levels seen in March when ADA surged 72% in a single trading session.

Meanwhile, open interest in the derivatives market has reached its highest point since July, indicating renewed interest in ADA.

Chart analyst Ali Martinez revealed that the TD Sequential indicator points to a buying opportunity for Cardano $ADA, reinforced by golden cross formation patterns that confirm Cardano’s shift into bullish territory.

After timing the top, the TD Sequential indicator suggests it's time to buy Cardano $ADA! pic.twitter.com/z3bPwY56j6 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 15, 2025

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Cup & Handle Breakout Target $5

On the weekly chart, ADA currently trades at $0.94254 following a robust +12.83% move, placing it at a crucial technical junction.

The price has cleared the key resistance zone between $0.75-$0.85 and is now approaching the important $1.00 psychological barrier.

The chart indicates ADA has successfully recaptured the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level at approximately $0.85, which previously served as strong resistance.

This breakout above multiple consolidation areas suggests the start of a fresh bullish cycle following an extended accumulation phase.

From a structural standpoint, Cardano is completing a large cup and handle formation on the weekly timeframe, with current price action representing the handle’s breakout attempt.

The next major resistance levels correspond with the 0.786 Fibonacci level around $1.78 and the previous cycle peak near $3.00.

The technical framework supports a potential advance toward $5.00 as the next primary extension target, representing approximately 430% upside from current prices.

