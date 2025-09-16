BTC $116,874.79 1.21%
Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: Santander Openbank Offers Cardano to Customers – Technical Patterns Signal ADA to $5?

Cardano price prediciton
Cardano price prediction gains traction as Santander Openbank offers ADA to 2M customers while technical patterns signal cup & handle breakout targeting $5.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Cardano price prediction gains traction as Santander’s Openbank integrates ADA into its tradable crypto offerings, providing customers direct access through the digital banking platform.

With increasing adoption and promising technical formations, analysts believe ADA could be positioning for a rally toward the $5 target.

In a September 16 official blog post, Openbank, part of Grupo Santander, announced that its customers in Germany will gain access to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano alongside their traditional investments.

2 Million Users Get Direct Access to Cardano

The integration eliminates the need for Santander’s 2 million customers to transfer funds to external platforms while providing institutional backing and the security protections mandated by the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

The bank also disclosed that the selected cryptocurrencies, including Cardano’s ADA, will be made available to customers in Spain over the coming weeks.

These developments have drawn attention to Cardano, as it receives favorable treatment alongside established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Despite recent sideways price movement, Cardano maintains its position as one of the top cryptocurrencies with $31 billion market capitalization.

The 1-year volatility has risen above 1.1, matching levels seen in March when ADA surged 72% in a single trading session.

Cardano Price Prediction: Santander Openbank Offers Cardano to Customers - Technical Patterns Signal ADA to $5?
Source: Mesarri

Meanwhile, open interest in the derivatives market has reached its highest point since July, indicating renewed interest in ADA.

Chart analyst Ali Martinez revealed that the TD Sequential indicator points to a buying opportunity for Cardano $ADA, reinforced by golden cross formation patterns that confirm Cardano’s shift into bullish territory.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Cup & Handle Breakout Target $5

On the weekly chart, ADA currently trades at $0.94254 following a robust +12.83% move, placing it at a crucial technical junction.

The price has cleared the key resistance zone between $0.75-$0.85 and is now approaching the important $1.00 psychological barrier.

The chart indicates ADA has successfully recaptured the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level at approximately $0.85, which previously served as strong resistance.

Cardano Price Prediction: Santander Openbank Offers Cardano to Customers - Technical Patterns Signal ADA to $5?
Source: X/ Ali_charts

This breakout above multiple consolidation areas suggests the start of a fresh bullish cycle following an extended accumulation phase.

From a structural standpoint, Cardano is completing a large cup and handle formation on the weekly timeframe, with current price action representing the handle’s breakout attempt.

The next major resistance levels correspond with the 0.786 Fibonacci level around $1.78 and the previous cycle peak near $3.00.

The technical framework supports a potential advance toward $5.00 as the next primary extension target, representing approximately 430% upside from current prices.

BEST Token’s 83% APY Draws Institutional Eyes Ahead of FOMC Rate Cut Decision

The crypto market has primarily traded within established ranges, suggesting market participants have positioned themselves ahead of tomorrow’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision on interest rate cuts.

While major cryptocurrencies remain relatively inactive, certain presale projects continue drawing considerable attention.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) stands out as one presale project that analysts view as a potential strong investment opportunity.

So far, the BEST token sale has raised $15.8 million. This makes it one of the biggest new crypto projects right now.

When BEST starts trading on exchanges, early buyers could see big profits.

Best Wallet works with over 60 different crypto networks.

It has useful features like trading between different cryptos, earning rewards by staking, and will soon have its own crypto debit card.

The $BEST token provides key user advantages such as trading fee discounts and enhanced staking yields (including 83% APY for BEST tokens).

This built-in token utility could drive sustained demand and long-term price appreciation.

Right now, 1 $BEST token costs $0.025645. You can buy it with USDT, Bitcoin, Ethereum, or a regular debit card.

Visit the Official Website Here
Cardano
ADA
$0.8780
1.58 %
Tim Draper and a host of Visionary Global Industry Leaders announced in the line up to Speak at Cardano Summit 2025
2025-09-16 16:07:47
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Falling Wedge Breakout + Whale Surge – ADA About to Have a Solana-Style Breakout
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-09-12 18:07:32
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
