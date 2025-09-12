Cardano Price Prediction: Falling Wedge Breakout + Whale Surge – ADA About to Have a Solana-Style Breakout

Author Ahmed Balaha Author Ahmed Balaha About Author Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 12, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Cardano’s about to celebrate 8 years in the game, holding the second-longest uptime after Bitcoin. Not long ago, things looked rough. The foundation’s founder got dragged into insider trading rumors, ADA tanked to a 5-month low, and Cardano price prediction pointed even lower. It felt like everyone was ready to give up on ADA.

At that time, ADA was hit with heavy whale sell pressure, with about 150M tokens dumped in just a week. Now, things are turning as the derivatives market data points to rising interest in Cardano. Big wallets, the whales themselves, are starting to stack again and extending their buying streak.

Large Cardano Whales Keep Accumulating

Santiment data shows Cardano whales holding over 10M ADA are still stacking. Their bags climbed to 18.79B tokens, up from 18.63B last week, about 1% more. That consistent accumulation shows confidence from big players who seem content to wait for a recovery.

Open interest is heating up too, going toward the all-time high of 1.87B. CoinGlass data has it at 1.83B now, up from 1.65B just a week ago. That surge lines up with ADA’s recent show of strength, plus more than 16 whale moves over $1M each in the past month. All signs point to large holders doubling down instead of backing off.

Cardano Price Prediction: Falling Wedge Breakout, Solana-Style Breakout

Source: ADAUSD / TradingView

ADA price is breaking out of a clean falling wedge, which is a bullish reversal setup.

The price has already touched above the downtrend line, but it’s sitting a bit under the $1 zone marked in blue, which is the primary resistance to clear. If buyers can hold above the wedge, momentum could carry ADA toward that $1.05–$1.15.

On the other hand, if the whales can’t sustain it, the price might retest the wedge’s upper boundary or even dip back to supports around 0.76 and 0.68 before another attempt. The RSI sitting mid-range and MACD still neutral means the breakout hasn’t gained full strength yet, but the structure favors upside as long as the wedge breakout holds.

Best Wallet (BEST): The Utility Token Turning Presale Hype Into Next Gen Real Adoption

Cardano’s setup shows how fast sentiment can flip in crypto. A project can be down bad one month and stacking bullish catalysts the next. That shift usually comes when the product, team, and community deliver instead of just hyping.

That’s why eyes are now turning toward Best Wallet. It’s not just another presale token; it’s already closing in on $16M raised and backing it up with a working product. Unlike the clunky wallets left over from 2021, Best Wallet’s built-in DEX, crypto debit card, and early access to ICOs give it real-world utility right out the gate.

The BEST token also packs utility: reduced fees, premium perks, and a crazy 84% staking reward live right now. With the app already live on both Google Play and the App Store, adoption is way ahead of most presale projects. Analysts are even calling it a legit 100x candidate once it hits the open market.

You can jump in directly through the app—pay with card or swap ETH/USDT—making it one of the simplest onramps to a presale with this much upside.