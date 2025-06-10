Cardano Price Prediction: Q3 Dip Could Be Final Buy Opportunity Before a 10x Surge

Cardano has a series of upgrades on the horizon this summer and fall, which could boost its fundamentals significantly.

The Cardano price (ADA) is showing real signs of life today, surging 5% to $0.6924 and outpacing the broader crypto market, which is up 2%.

This comes after weeks of sluggish price action, with ADA still down 0.5% in the past week and 12.5% in the past month—suggesting that the market may have oversold the altcoin.

However, today’s bounce could mark a key turning point, as ADA appears to have found its floor and is now gaining momentum for a stronger recovery phase.

With Cardano’s robust fundamentals as a leading layer-one blockchain, the long-term Cardano price prediction is looking increasingly bullish.

As bad as things have been for Cardano, its one-day chart shows that it hit a bottom a few days ago, and that it appears to have begun a strong rebound.

Of note is its relative strength index (purple), which bottomed at 30 late last week and has now risen to 50, a sign of increased buying pressure.

Source: TradingView

We also see that ADA’s 30-day average (orange) fell below the 200-day (blue), but has now flattened and also looks ready to begin an ascent.

In other words, Cardano had reached the point where it was selling at such a discount that buyers began piling in again, and it still remains in an oversold position even now.

In fact, it remains 77.5% below its ATH of $3.09, which it set back in September 2021.

It therefore has lots of catching up to do, and with the wider market also waking up again after several months of stagnation, it could rise towards $1 by the end of July.

I have a feeling Cardano is gearing up for another



‘God candle.’$ADA to $3 soon? pic.twitter.com/SJkGQKR9ir — Nala (@NALAp20) June 10, 2025

Yet it should be said that, for a top-ten cryptocurrency, ADA’s 24-hour trading volume is very low, at $676 million today.

This signals Cardano’s difficulties in attracting a wider base of investors, with its platform still having a TVL of only $330 million.

However, developers are planning a series of privacy and scalability updates for the platform over the course of the summer and autumn, collected under the ‘Midnight’ banner.

JUST IN: #Cardano $ADA Founder Charles Hoskinson says "if Midnight is successful, it's the single biggest economic event in the history of Cardano." pic.twitter.com/wJw0SKD2Kg — Angry Crypto Show (@angrycryptoshow) June 9, 2025

Assuming that Midnight facilitates the kind of adoption that some have predicted, it could be very positive for the Cardano price, which could hit $3 in Q4.

