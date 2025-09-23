Cardano Price Prediction: ‘Project Catalyst’ Heats Up With 1,600 Proposals – Ecosystem Boost Could Make ADA Skyrocket

Cardano just unleashed $18.2M in ADA for Project Catalyst – Cardano price prediction turns bullish as 1,600 proposals flood in.

A major new initiative backed by the Cardano Foundation could fast-track ecosystem growth – and support a bullish Cardano price prediction heading into Q4.

The latest round of Project Catalyst, known as Fund14, is putting 20 million ADA (worth $18.2 million) on the table to fund innovative proposals from within the community.

Anyone holding ADA can vote, with over 1,600 submissions already in this week alone, according to Cardanians on X.

Voting is open until October 6, and with this kind of momentum, Cardano’s developer activity could explode in the weeks ahead.

REMINDER: Voting on proposals in Project Catalyst Fund 14 is scheduled to begin today. 🗳️



Over 1,600 ideas were submitted for the review phase across 4 categories.



Project Catalyst is one of the largest decentralized funding mechanisms in the world. pic.twitter.com/dqfXTpitKx — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) September 22, 2025

Ecosystem growth has been one of Cardano’s toughest challenges since its foundation. The network has missed some top trends like meme coins and decentralized finance (DeFi).

The launch of Fund14 via Project Catalyst could result in positive changes to the network’s operational framework. These initiatives could set Cardano on track to expand its use cases and ecosystem.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Hits Key Support at $0.80 – 267% Ahead?

Cardano (ADA) has slipped by 8% in the past 30 days, even as most top cryptocurrencies have stayed in the green.

But with the price now sitting directly on the $0.80 support zone – and hovering near its 200-day EMA – ADA could be primed for a powerful rebound.

This level has historically acted as a launchpad for major rallies, and if bullish momentum returns, Cardano could blast toward $1.30, with a breakout to $2 or even $3 in the mid-term on the cards.

That would represent a 267% upside, making ADA one of the top large-cap recovery plays in this cycle.

