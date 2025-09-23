BTC $111,785.04 -1.07%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: ‘Project Catalyst’ Heats Up With 1,600 Proposals – Ecosystem Boost Could Make ADA Skyrocket

Cardano Price Prediction
Cardano just unleashed $18.2M in ADA for Project Catalyst – Cardano price prediction turns bullish as 1,600 proposals flood in.
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758638120-cardano-price-prediction

A major new initiative backed by the Cardano Foundation could fast-track ecosystem growth – and support a bullish Cardano price prediction heading into Q4.

The latest round of Project Catalyst, known as Fund14, is putting 20 million ADA (worth $18.2 million) on the table to fund innovative proposals from within the community.

Anyone holding ADA can vote, with over 1,600 submissions already in this week alone, according to Cardanians on X.

Voting is open until October 6, and with this kind of momentum, Cardano’s developer activity could explode in the weeks ahead.

Ecosystem growth has been one of Cardano’s toughest challenges since its foundation. The network has missed some top trends like meme coins and decentralized finance (DeFi).

The launch of Fund14 via Project Catalyst could result in positive changes to the network’s operational framework. These initiatives could set Cardano on track to expand its use cases and ecosystem.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Hits Key Support at $0.80 – 267% Ahead?

Cardano (ADA) has slipped by 8% in the past 30 days, even as most top cryptocurrencies have stayed in the green.

But with the price now sitting directly on the $0.80 support zone – and hovering near its 200-day EMA – ADA could be primed for a powerful rebound.

cardano price chart

This level has historically acted as a launchpad for major rallies, and if bullish momentum returns, Cardano could blast toward $1.30, with a breakout to $2 or even $3 in the mid-term on the cards.

That would represent a 267% upside, making ADA one of the top large-cap recovery plays in this cycle.

Meanwhile, some traders are setting their sights even higher by targeting early-stage presales with 10X or greater upside potential.

One of the most talked-about presales right now is Pepenode ($PEPENODE), a mine-to-earn meme token that has already raised nearly $1.4 million.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Turns Crypto Mining Into a Game – And Lets You Earn Before Launch

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is not just another meme coin.

It’s a new kind of crypto presale that makes the wait fun, interactive, and rewarding through a trend it calls M2E – mine-to-earn.

Instead of just buying tokens and sitting around, holders can jump into a virtual mining game right away.

You create and upgrade digital mining rigs, compete with others, and earn rewards as you go.

pepenode crypto presale

The more rigs you build, the more tokens you can generate – and top players even get surprise airdrops of popular coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.

Behind the fun is a serious system: bot protection, referral bonuses, and deflationary burns all help protect early buyers and drive up value.

So instead of waiting on the sidelines, Pepenode lets you play, earn, and grow your stack before the token even hits exchanges.

To buy $PEPENODE, head over to the official Pepenode site and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Breaks Down, But a Surprise Comeback vs Dogecoin is Brewing
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-23 20:30:29
Blockchain News
CZ Slams FT Over YZi Labs Funding Rumors: “Completely False” 
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-23 19:25:50
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
