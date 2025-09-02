Cardano Price Prediction: Midnight’s NIGHT Token Airdrop Starts Now – Are You Eligible for the Biggest Free Crypto of 2025?

The NIGHT airdrop has begun – Cardano price prediction now heats up as millions chase 2025’s biggest free crypto.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 2, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The long-awaited Midnight (NIGHT) airdrop has officially begun – a major event that could shake up the current Cardano price prediction.

This isn’t just another free token. Midnight is Cardano’s new privacy-focused sidechain, built to enable anonymous transactions and smart contract deployment for sensitive, real-world applications like medical records, financial data, and identity systems.

With the Token Generation Event (TGE) approaching, $NIGHT could mark a turning point for the ADA ecosystem, opening the door to massive utility and renewed market momentum.

$NIGHT tokens will be distributed to investors who held more than $100 worth of BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA, BNB, AVAX, or BAT. However, different percentages of the total supply that will be distributed will be allocated to each of these tokens.

The Glacier Drop – the name of the claim period of the Midnight airdrop – started on August 5. You can visit the airdrop’s official website and connect your wallet to see if you are eligible. In case you are, just follow the instructions provided on the site to make your claim.

Once the claim period ends on October 4, eligible users will begin redeeming their $NIGHT tokens in tranches over a 360-day period, gradually unlocking their allocation.

To participate, users must create a new Cardano wallet, a move that could significantly boost the number of daily active users on the network.

This influx of new wallets and first-time interactions with the Cardano ecosystem may strengthen a bullish Cardano price prediction, as millions of crypto investors gain direct exposure to ADA during the redemption phase.

Cardano Price Prediction: Support Bounces Could Ignite Strong Rally to $1.25

Cardano has hit a key trend line support today and could bounce strongly off this level in the next few days.

Trading volumes confirm the relevance of this price zone as more than $1 billion worth of $ADA were traded yesterday after two days of relatively low trading activity.

If the price action breaks above the rising wedge shown in the chart, this could ignite a strong rally toward $1.25 first and then to $2, offering an upside potential of 144% for $ADA in the near term.

If the price breaks below the current trend line support, it may still find a strong rebound at the 200-day EMA around $0.75 – a level that could trap bears and trigger a fresh rally to the upside.

The Midnight airdrop ranks among the most anticipated events of the year, alongside the breakout launch of Pepenode ($PEPENODE) – the first meme coin mining game in crypto.

Just days after going live, this mine-to-earn (M2E) project has already raised over $500,000, as investors rush to secure early access to its innovative crypto mining game.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Lets Users Create Virtual Servers to Mine Meme Coins

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a new mine-to-earn (M2E) crypto game that lets users deploy virtual servers and stack mining rigs – all powered by this fast-rising meme coin.

The more $PEPENODE you hold, the more rigs you can activate – and the more tokens you’ll mine over time.

Top miners are also rewarded with popular meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN, distributed from the project’s reward pool.

No hardware, no technical setup – just buy $PEPENODE, build your virtual rig, and start mining right away.

Funds raised in the presale will go directly toward building out the full blockchain-based game, where $PEPENODE serves as the native utility token.

As word spreads about the game’s potential profitability, demand for the token could skyrocket.

To get in early at the discounted presale price, visit the official Pepenode website, connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet), and invest using ETH, USDT, or a bank card.