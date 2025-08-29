Cardano Price Prediction: Hoskinson Says SWIFT Will Die – Is ADA About to Replace the Banking System?

Charles Hoskinson predicts that SWIFT and other legacy payment systems will be replaced by easier and more efficient alternatives.

Charles Hoskinson predicts that SWIFT and other legacy payment systems will be replaced by easier and more efficient alternatives.

Author Simon Chandler



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Last updated: August 29, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Cardano price prediction has taken a blow today, after the altcoin fell to $0.825, marking a 4.5% decline in the past 24 hours.

This means that ADA is also down by 13% in a fortnight, although it does retain a 7% gain in a month and a more impressive 128% increase in the past year.

Its movements today also come as founder Charles Hoskinson makes some ultra-bullish remarks about how payment network SWIFT and other traditional financial institutions will eventually die out.

If true, this could bode very well for Cardano and its levels of adoption, but even if it isn’t, the network’s strong fundamentals will still grow the Cardano price over time.

Speaking in an interview with David Lin, Hoskinson argued that SWIFT and other legacy financial systems were too complicated and inefficient, and that eventually more efficient alternatives would usurp them.

He said, “You can be a multibillion-dollar financial institution, and you have to put in all these bells and whistles, and even then you still have some guy call you after you’ve sent a wire saying, ‘Did you really send that wire?'”

These are confident remarks, yet they haven’t done much to help the Cardano price, which remains in a funk.

If we look at the coin’s chart today, we see that it may still be on a downward curve, as its indicators suggest.

Its relative strength index (yellow) continues to decline after reaching 70 a couple of weeks ago, and at 50 it could still drop to 40 or 30 before bottoming out.

Source: TradingView

Likewise, its MACD (orange, blue) has yet to turn negative after dropping from a peak in mid-August (and mid-July), so we may have to wait one or two weeks before seeing a turnaround.

Having said that, the Cardano price has formed a pennant since mid-July, so we may see a big move in the near term.

It’s also encouraging that its trading volume, at $1.6 billion today, is still around 500% above where it was in early July.

This suggests that demand is still high, and we have seen some significant whale buys of ADA in the past week, including a purchase worth $50.2 million on Bitstamp.

Based on such factors, and based on Cardano’s steady growth as a layer-one platform, we can expect the Cardano price to hit $1 by the end of September, and $3 by the end of the year.

