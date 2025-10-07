BTC $120,859.45 -3.84%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: Historic Pattern Flashes Again – Is ADA About to Explode Like It Did Last Bull Run?

Cardano
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

If there’s one thing crypto keeps proving, it’s that history doesn’t just rhyme, it straight-up repeats itself sometimes. Back in the last bull run, ADA exploded from around $0.05 in early 2020 to a peak of $3.10 by September 2021. With the market heating up again, many analysts’ predictions for Cardano’s price to pull off something similar this cycle.

That huge rally didn’t come out of thin air either. It was powered by the Shelley Upgrade, which brought staking to the network and led to over 70% of ADA’s supply being locked up at one point. That move helped build one of the strongest, most loyal communities in crypto, one that’s still riding with Cardano today.

What Will Spark The Next Cardano Surge?

Institutional interest in Cardano is heating up fast. Hashdex just confirmed it will add ADA to its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF, a major credibility boost that strengthens Cardano’s standing in traditional finance and adds fresh liquidity.

Alongside that, the new 2025 roadmap is focused on accelerating ecosystem growth. The Cardano Foundation is expanding its Web3 team, launching a massive ADA liquidity fund for DeFi, adding 2M ADA to its Venture Hub, and delegating 220M ADA to new DReps for governance. It is also kicking off a $10M real-world asset project and boosting marketing spend by 12%.

Analysts are taking notice, too. Javon Marks recently highlighted that ADA’s current breakout mirrors the one from the last bull run, when it smashed through key resistance levels and hit multiple price targets. He believes the same pattern could play out again this cycle, putting ADA on track for another major rally.

Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About to Explode Like It Did Last Bull Run? $7.82 Target?

Source: X.com

Cardano (ADA) crypto chart is showing a repeating macro pattern that looks almost identical to previous cycles, long accumulation, breakout, then a parabolic run. The current setup mirrors 2020’s structure, with ADA breaking out of a long downtrend and now consolidating before its next expansion phase.

Key upside targets sit around $2.77, $3.29, and $3.74, lining up with past Fibonacci levels and historical reaction zones. If history plays out the same way, this consolidation could be setting the stage for ADA’s next major rally. Holding above $1.00 stays critical to keep the bullish long-term outlook intact.

Bitcoin Hyper: Can It Outshine Cardano for the Rest of This Cycle?

Bitcoin Hyper and Cardano are starting to look like two sides of the same coin, both building for the next phase of crypto’s evolution, but in completely different ways. Cardano is proving that patience pays off, showing the same early signs that led to its massive 60x run in the last bull cycle.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Hyper is the new kid rewriting the rules, combining Bitcoin’s security with Solana’s speed to bring real scalability to the world’s biggest blockchain.

In just four months, Bitcoin Hyper—the first and fastest Bitcoin Layer-2—blew past its $22.4M presale mark, backed heavily by whales betting on its long-term vision.

That’s the kind of conviction Cardano saw during its Shelley era, when staking changed everything and locked up most of the supply. Both projects are being fueled by strong communities and real utility, not just hype.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 model lets users mint Bitcoin 1:1 while earning a massive 52% APY from staking, a yield setup that echoes Cardano’s early staking appeal back in 2020.

This Uptober, both Cardano and Bitcoin Hyper are standing out for the same reason: real tech, real adoption, and whales quietly loading up before the next leg up.

Visit the Official Bitcoin Hyper Website Here

Cardano
ADA
$0.8287
5.74 %
Press Releases
Whales’ Massive Buying Spree Continues as Bitcoin Hyper Explodes to $22M
2025-10-07 17:59:02
Press Releases
Wall Street Pepe SOL Expansion Sale Ends 10th October, Airdrop 14th – WEPE Price to Explode
2025-10-07 17:53:05
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
