Cardano Price Prediction: End of 2025 Roadmap Revealed – Could ADA Be the Most Undervalued Altcoin Right Now?

Author Ahmed Balaha Author Ahmed Balaha About Author Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 2, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Cardano (ADA) price has quietly shown strength in a red market, gaining more than 8% in the past week and another 2% in the last 24 hours. Analysts’ prediction for ADA is a push toward the $1 mark soon, and that momentum seems to come from two key drivers.

First is growing institutional support. Hashdex recently announced it will add Cardano to its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF. That inclusion signals ADA’s rising credibility in mainstream finance and is expected to boost liquidity. Meeting U.S. listing standards and landing inside a regulated ETF is a big milestone for Cardano’s legitimacy.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Cardano $ADA has been added to the Hashdex NASDAQ Crypto Index U.S. ETF.



Previously removed for regulatory reasons, it's now back in the ETF.



Cardano standalone ETF could be next. 📈 pic.twitter.com/LHqQh0yFRv — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) October 2, 2025

Second is the updated roadmap, which is the next phase in Cardano’s ecosystem development.

Cardano Ecosystem: Entering Its Next Level Growth Phase

Carry Cardano, wherever life takes you. 💳



Register your interest: https://t.co/z2rIAtXbwA pic.twitter.com/BXGXzFeUFh — Cardano Card (@cardano_card) September 23, 2025

Cardano Foundation just dropped the next phase of its roadmap, lining up some big moves to push adoption. One of the main plays is beefing up the Web3 adoption team, with a focus on integrations, listings, real-world assets, and overall ecosystem growth.

To give DeFi a boost, they are rolling out an eight-figure ADA liquidity fund for stablecoin projects under the “Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget.” They are also putting 2 million ADA into the Venture Hub to back and mentor high-potential projects building on Cardano. Plus, they will delegate 220 million ADA to fresh DReps to keep governance even more decentralized.

Another key step is launching a Real World Asset project worth over $10 million. On the marketing side, the budget is getting increased by 12%, with more push into inbound, paid campaigns, content, media, and events.

All together, the 2025 roadmap feels like Cardano doubling down on ecosystem adoption and setting up for long-term growth.

Cardano Price Prediction: Could ADA Be the Most Undervalued Altcoin Right Now?

Source: ADAUSD / TradingView

Cardano has held its long-term support and managed to break out of several triangles and falling channel setups. Even so, it is still moving inside a larger descending channel, bouncing from key support levels sitting around $0.74–$0.70.

At the moment, ADA is testing the middle of that channel. A clean move above $0.90, where the sell wall is, could flip momentum bullish and open a path toward $1.20–$1.30.

The RSI is bouncing back from mid-zones, showing fresh strength, while MACD is flattening, suggesting momentum might be getting ready to turn. ADA is currently trading near $0.85, still down 71% from its 2021 ATH. If it can finally break out of this channel, it could set off a real trend reversal and line up with many analysts’ Cardano price prediction.

Meet the First Bitcoin Layer 2: Could It Outshine Cardano?

Bitcoin Hyper is coming across as more than a meme play, pushing the narrative of being the first real Bitcoin Layer 2. Its presale has already racked up over $19.9M and the hype keeps snowballing. The mix of meme energy and actual utility is what makes it pop, catching attention from both degen traders and hardcore Bitcoin maxis.

The project’s dApp delivers quick, lag-free transactions and can handle heavy traffic thanks to Solana’s scaling power. On top of that, its trustless bridge lets users mint Bitcoin 1:1 on Layer 2, keeping their BTC secure while also unlocking extra upside.

At the moment, HYPER is sitting at only $0.013015, but staking is dishing out a huge 60% APY. When you stack Bitcoin’s security with Solana’s speed and add in those rewards, it sets up like a recipe ready to blow up big.

Check out the Bitcoin Hyper site to track whale moves and jump into the presale. You can scoop up HYPER with ETH, USDT, BNB, or even straight up with a credit card.