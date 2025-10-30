Cardano Price Prediction: Crypto Analysts Point to Break Above Symmetrical Triangle and Bullish Accumulation – Is ADA About to Hit $1 In November?

Cardano targets $1 as ADA attempts to break above a three-month symmetrical triangle pattern, with analysts projecting a 60% surge if the breakout confirms amid strong fundamentals.

Cardano Price Prediction is turning bullish as ADA attempts to break above a three-month symmetrical triangle pattern, which will put an end to a prolonged accumulation phase.

Analysts suggest that a confirmed breakout could trigger a 60% price surge, potentially driving ADA toward the $1 psychological level in November.

At press time, Cardano trades at $0.6293, down 3% on the day and extending its monthly losses to over 20%.

Cardano $1 Billion Daily Volume Confirms Bullish Accumulation

Despite the dip, trading activity remains strong, with daily volumes exceeding $1 billion, reflecting sustained market interest.

ADA also continues to hold its position as the 10th-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $22.5 billion.

Beyond solid price action, Cardano’s fundamentals are also strengthening.

The blockchain has been advancing its vision for trust and security in the Internet of Things (IoT), especially as AI technologies enable machines to interact and transact online.

During the Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai, Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, emphasized this mission, stating,

“To create true abundance, we must learn from Bitcoin and embrace the vision — a decentralized world where collaboration is intrinsically incentivized, and trust is built through cryptography.”

Today, live from @BlLife_Forum in Dubai, CEO @F_Gregaard spoke on how this vision… pic.twitter.com/UHT70duYiT — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) October 28, 2025

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA’s 261% Gains Could Repeat in November

Historically, November has been a high-performance month for Cardano, with ADA rallying 188% in November 2023 and 261% in November 2024.

If history rhymes, this technical setup and renewed market optimism could position ADA for another explosive run into the end of the year.

Looking at the Cardano/USDT daily chart, the technical picture shows ADA has recently tested and is now hovering around a key support zone marked between $0.595-$0.65, which previously acted as support from July through early October before the breakdown.

After breaking below the middle resistance zone around $0.75-$0.85, the selling pressure intensified, pushing the price down to the current $0.64 levels.

ADA is now staging a potential reversal from the support area, targeting a move back toward the $0.75-$0.85 resistance zone.

However, this bullish scenario would require the current support level to hold firmly.

If ADA can establish a base here and buyers step in with conviction, there’s room for a relief rally back toward the overhead resistance zones.

