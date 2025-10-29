Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Added to REX-Osprey Top 10 Crypto Index ETF — Is a 120% Rally to $1.50 Next?

REX Shares and Osprey Funds add Cardano to Top 10 Crypto Index ETF with staking capabilities, fueling analyst predictions of 120% rally to $1.50 amid renewed Q4 optimism.

Cardano Price Prediction tilts into bullish territory after exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider REX Shares and Osprey Funds added ADA to its Top 10 Crypto Index ETF.

Based on the SEC document, the proposed ETF would include staked products aside from spot price tracking, meaning investors would be able to earn rewards both from locking up their assets and the market performance of Cardano.

The positive optimism from the ETF index, as well as the recent Fed 25bps rate cut, has brought back bullish sentiment for a mega Q4 rally.

Analysts Eye ADA Rally to $1.50 This Q4

Many analysts believe ADA could more than double in price this quarter to visit the $1.50 high that was last reached in 2022.

For that to happen, crypto analyst Ali Martinez reveals that Cardano would have to break above $0.80 to flip bullish continuation.

Cardano $ADA community sentiment on CoinMarketCap is now at its highest level this month, with nearly 91% of community members bullish on a price rally to multi-month highs.

Back in the last bull run, ADA exploded from around $0.05 in early 2020 to a peak of $3.10 by September 2021.

With the market heating up again, many analysts’ Cardano price predictions point to a repeat of something similar this Q4 going into 2026.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Targets $0.80 Trendline Breakout

Technical analysis shows that Cardano on the ADA/USDT weekly chart is currently consolidating near the $0.65 level after a corrective phase from its recent highs.

The price remains within a broader descending structure, with visible signs of accumulation and liquidity sweeps at lower levels.

A key support zone lies between $0.50 and $0.55, an area marked as the primary buying or accumulation zone, suggesting potential for a bullish reaction if price revisits this level.

Source: TradingView

The chart also highlights multiple fair value gaps and breaker blocks that have been partially filled, showing that ADA has been balancing inefficiencies left by prior volatility.

If Cardano maintains its structure, a breakout from the descending trendline could trigger a strong rally toward $1.02, and potentially $1.40 in the next major impulse.

However, a sustained drop below $0.50 would invalidate this bullish setup and could signal further downside continuation.

