Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop

ADA Cardano Price Prediction
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Trading volumes up 77% as altcoin season heats – Cardano price prediction eyes $10 breakout or collapse to $0.48.
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1757330947-cardano-price-prediction-1

Altcoin season is gaining momentum, and capital rotation into top-tier tokens like Cardano (ADA) is accelerating — supporting a bullish Cardano price prediction at this stage of the cycle.

In the past 24 hours alone, ADA’s trading volume has surged by 77%, topping $1 billion and representing 3% of its total circulating supply, as the token gains 3% and flashes renewed strength on the charts.

This token’s latest price action has pushed its yearly performance to positive territory, resulting in a 1% gain since the year started.

This week, the market will set its eyes on inflation data in the United States, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

The head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has already confirmed that the central bank is ready to cut rates for the first time this year and analysts believe that this will happen during next week’s FOMC meeting.

This supports a bullish Cardano price prediction as it improves market conditions, increases appetite for high-risk financial assets, and boosts liquidity in the near term.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Faces Boom or Bust Moment

The daily chart shows that ADA has broken out of a descending channel and seems to have started its climb toward much higher ground.

cardano price chart

The market seems ready for its next leg up as an uptrend has surfaced after this bullish breakout. However, a retest of the upper bound of this price channel from above could be expected in the next few days.

Depending on what the price does after it, we could either expect a strong rally toward $10 that results in huge gains for investors in the near term or a 50% drop to the $0.48 level if a failed retest unfolds.

A divergence has popped up in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that supports a bearish Cardano price prediction as the oscillator has made a lower high while the price kept climbing. This means that positive momentum could be fading.

However, as long as that former trend line resistance acts as support, the $10 scenario will continue to be in play, especially at a point when market conditions remain quite favorable.

Meanwhile, as top altcoins continue to outperform Bitcoin and capital rotates to more exotic corners of the market, the best crypto presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) could outperform well-established tokens like Cardano.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Loads Up for the Next Big Pump With 1000x Firepower

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum meme coin born out of the market’s latest hype to channel the “up only” mindset every degen embraces when charts start printing green.

maxi doge crypto presale

This Shiba Inu dog has taken too many Red Bulls and has seen too many charts. Deep inside, it knows this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to escape mom’s basement by making YOLO trades.

Through the Maxi Fund, this project will throw up to 25% of the presale cash into the spiciest plays of the season, juiced with 1000X leverage to make sure no opportunity goes untouched.

For Maxi, red candles simply don’t exist. It only sees one path ahead for its trades and it isn’t down.

To invest:

  • Visit the official Maxi Doge website
  • Connect your wallet (Best Wallet is fully supported)
  • You can swap crypto or even use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Don’t miss your early entry.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Midnight’s NIGHT Token Airdrop Starts Now – Are You Eligible for the Biggest Free Crypto of 2025?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-02 21:06:21
Altcoin News
Cardano Internal Audit Reveals No Misconduct, Confirms 99.7% Voucher ADA Redeemed
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-04 07:58:03
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
