Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Price Crashes 10% Overnight – What’s Going On?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
In the past 24 hours, the price of ADA has retreated by nearly 10%. Even though most cryptos have gone down during this period, its decline has outpaced that of other altcoins. Does this unexpected drop favor a bearish Cardano price prediction?
Trading volumes during this period have increased to $2.5 billion, accounting for 8% of the token’s circulating supply. Trading activity has been quite high in the past 10 days or so after ADA hit the $1 level.
Other altcoins like XRP (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH) have also retreated by 4.8% and 3% during this same period as the crypto market continues to take a breather after days of rallying.
There is an ongoing battle between ADA, Tron (TRX), and Dogecoin (DOGE) for the 8th spot in the list of most valuable cryptos. The three tokens have a market cap of around $30 billion. As ADA rose to $1, it briefly surpassed TRX. However, today’s decline is pushing the token back to the 10th spot.
After briefly surging to 300,000, daily transactions within the Cardano network have dropped to 250,000 as bearish momentum has accelerated. Meanwhile, daily active addresses have retreated by 21.4% from their 3-month peak of 37,400.
Lower on-chain activity favors a bearish Cardano price prediction. Can ADA climb back to $1?
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Gets Swept Back Into Its Symmetrical Triangle
Cardano briefly broke above its symmetrical triangle earlier this month as it spiked to $1. However, these big losses are plunging ADA back into this formation and could prolong its consolidation phase.
The $0.90 level remains the key resistance to watch for the next few days. A bullish breakout above this mark could set off a much stronger rally toward the $1.3 area first and then to $2.
This would mean a 100% upside potential if bullish momentum picks up steam again. Meanwhile, the key support level to watch is the lower trend line of this triangle, which sits at around $0.73.
This support area coincides with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and increases the relevance of this price zone in particular.
If ADA bounces off this level, that would also favor a bullish ADA price prediction and increase the odds of a move toward $2.
As altcoin season begins, the best crypto presales like Token6900 (T6900) stand to deliver some attractive gains to early buyers. This token is the purest meme coin out there and may 10X by leveraging the success of other similar tokens like SPX6900 (SPX).
Token6900 (T6900) is a Community-Centered Token Fueled by Pure Vibes
Token6900 (T6900) is what the market sends back when you are looking for answers. It is what happens when you look at charts too long and chase the rabbit too deep into the hole.
This token embodies everything that meme coins should be. It makes no promises, offers no incentives, and has no roadmap. It is fueled by pure “vibe liquidity” and an eager desire to break the cycle.
In just a few weeks, T6900 has raised more than $2.2 million as investors have seen its potential to become the next SPX6900 (SPX). Hard-capped at $5 million, the most faithful believers will reap the highest returns.
To buy this token before the next price increase, simply head to the Token6900 website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap USDT or ETH for it or use a bank card to invest.Click Here to Participate in the Presale
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
- Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
- Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18