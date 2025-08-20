BTC $114,219.10 0.90%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Price Crashes 10% Overnight – What’s Going On?

$ADA Cardano Price Prediction
ADA dropped sharply in the past 24 hours and outpaced other altcoins with a 10% loss. Does this favor a bearish Cardano price prediction?
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

In the past 24 hours, the price of ADA has retreated by nearly 10%. Even though most cryptos have gone down during this period, its decline has outpaced that of other altcoins. Does this unexpected drop favor a bearish Cardano price prediction?

Trading volumes during this period have increased to $2.5 billion, accounting for 8% of the token’s circulating supply. Trading activity has been quite high in the past 10 days or so after ADA hit the $1 level.

Other altcoins like XRP (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH) have also retreated by 4.8% and 3% during this same period as the crypto market continues to take a breather after days of rallying.

There is an ongoing battle between ADA, Tron (TRX), and Dogecoin (DOGE) for the 8th spot in the list of most valuable cryptos. The three tokens have a market cap of around $30 billion. As ADA rose to $1, it briefly surpassed TRX. However, today’s decline is pushing the token back to the 10th spot.

cardano daily transactions

After briefly surging to 300,000, daily transactions within the Cardano network have dropped to 250,000 as bearish momentum has accelerated. Meanwhile, daily active addresses have retreated by 21.4% from their 3-month peak of 37,400.

Lower on-chain activity favors a bearish Cardano price prediction. Can ADA climb back to $1?

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Gets Swept Back Into Its Symmetrical Triangle

Cardano briefly broke above its symmetrical triangle earlier this month as it spiked to $1. However, these big losses are plunging ADA back into this formation and could prolong its consolidation phase.

The $0.90 level remains the key resistance to watch for the next few days. A bullish breakout above this mark could set off a much stronger rally toward the $1.3 area first and then to $2.

cardano price chart

This would mean a 100% upside potential if bullish momentum picks up steam again. Meanwhile, the key support level to watch is the lower trend line of this triangle, which sits at around $0.73.

This support area coincides with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and increases the relevance of this price zone in particular.

If ADA bounces off this level, that would also favor a bullish ADA price prediction and increase the odds of a move toward $2.

As altcoin season begins, the best crypto presales like Token6900 (T6900) stand to deliver some attractive gains to early buyers. This token is the purest meme coin out there and may 10X by leveraging the success of other similar tokens like SPX6900 (SPX).

Token6900 (T6900) is a Community-Centered Token Fueled by Pure Vibes

Token6900 (T6900) is what the market sends back when you are looking for answers. It is what happens when you look at charts too long and chase the rabbit too deep into the hole.

token6900 crypto presale

This token embodies everything that meme coins should be. It makes no promises, offers no incentives, and has no roadmap. It is fueled by pure “vibe liquidity” and an eager desire to break the cycle.

In just a few weeks, T6900 has raised more than $2.2 million as investors have seen its potential to become the next SPX6900 (SPX). Hard-capped at $5 million, the most faithful believers will reap the highest returns.

To buy this token before the next price increase, simply head to the Token6900 website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap USDT or ETH for it or use a bank card to invest.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-08-20 19:21:22
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock – WEPE, CRO, Fartcoin Are Hogging All the Liquidity
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-20 18:50:04
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
