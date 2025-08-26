BTC $110,424.58 -2.19%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Finds Strong Support – September Rate Cuts Trigger a Breakout to $3 and Beyond

Cardano Price Prediction
The Fed is ready to cut rates in September and ADA is hitting a key support. Here's why that favors a bullish Cardano price prediction to $3.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed that rate cuts are on the table, boosting optimism and supporting a bullish Cardano price prediction that could see ADA hit $3 by year-end.

Speaking after a meeting with regional Fed governors, Powell noted: “The stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance.”

While he didn’t specify a timeline or size for the cuts, markets responded positively. Many analysts now expect the first rate cut to come during the September FOMC meeting.

Interest rate cuts support a bullish Cardano price prediction and could serve as the key catalyst that officially launches altcoin season.

With Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Coin (BNB) already hitting new all-time highs, and Solana (SOL) recently breaking above $200, the stage is set for ADA to follow suit as momentum spreads across the market.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Be About to Deliver a 314% Gain If This Support Holds

ADA has dropped by 3% in the past 24 hours but has still managed to deliver a 1.5% gain in the past 30 days as the markets rallied on Powell’s comments.

Trading volumes have retreated in the past day, possibly indicating that the selling pressure has progressively declined.

A total of $647 million worth of crypto long positions have been wiped out from the market in the past 24 hours as the latest pullback has flushed out excess leverage.

cardano price prediction

The daily chart shows a strong area of support for this altcoin at $0.74. There is a confluence between the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and a key trend line support for ADA at this specific price point.

Hence, if the token moves to this area, we could witness an explosive move that propels the native asset of the Cardano network above $1 first and then to $3 for a potential 314% gain. This scenario is attainable as it would put ADA near its all-time high, following the footsteps of other top altcoins like ETH and BNB lately.

Meanwhile, as altcoin season gains momentum, top crypto presales like Token6900 ($T6900) are drawing attention – with the potential to outperform even major tokens like ADA and deliver strong returns to early buyers.

Token6900 ($T6900) Raises $2.7M – Only 48 Hours Left Before Presale Ends

Token6900 ($T6900) has already proven its hype, raising $2.7 million in just a few weeks.

With less than 48 hours remaining in the presale, $T6900 is positioning itself as a serious contender to 10X this cycle, fueled by meme culture, 2000s nostalgia, and a growing wave of retail interest.

token6900 crypto presale

This meme coin leverages the success of SPX6900 (SPX) and adds a touch of 2000s nostalgia to create a powerful symbol that embodies the rallying cry of an entire generation that misses those ‘good ol’ days’.

The financial system has failed you but T6900 won’t. This is the purest meme coin of all, fueled by pure good vibes from a growing community.

No roadmaps to show for, no incentives offered, no promises made – this is what makes this token so beautiful.

To buy this token, simply head to the official Token6900 website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap USDT or ETH or use a regular bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Website Here

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
