Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Finds Strong Support – September Rate Cuts Trigger a Breakout to $3 and Beyond

The Fed is ready to cut rates in September and ADA is hitting a key support. Here's why that favors a bullish Cardano price prediction to $3.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed that rate cuts are on the table, boosting optimism and supporting a bullish Cardano price prediction that could see ADA hit $3 by year-end.

Speaking after a meeting with regional Fed governors, Powell noted: “The stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance.”

While he didn’t specify a timeline or size for the cuts, markets responded positively. Many analysts now expect the first rate cut to come during the September FOMC meeting.

$ADA is repeating the same cycle seen in 2020.



Accumulation → Re-Accumulation → Rally → Major Supply.



Next major move could easily drive Cardano toward $3–$5.



Interest rate cuts support a bullish Cardano price prediction and could serve as the key catalyst that officially launches altcoin season.

With Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Coin (BNB) already hitting new all-time highs, and Solana (SOL) recently breaking above $200, the stage is set for ADA to follow suit as momentum spreads across the market.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Be About to Deliver a 314% Gain If This Support Holds

ADA has dropped by 3% in the past 24 hours but has still managed to deliver a 1.5% gain in the past 30 days as the markets rallied on Powell’s comments.

Trading volumes have retreated in the past day, possibly indicating that the selling pressure has progressively declined.

A total of $647 million worth of crypto long positions have been wiped out from the market in the past 24 hours as the latest pullback has flushed out excess leverage.

The daily chart shows a strong area of support for this altcoin at $0.74. There is a confluence between the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and a key trend line support for ADA at this specific price point.

Hence, if the token moves to this area, we could witness an explosive move that propels the native asset of the Cardano network above $1 first and then to $3 for a potential 314% gain. This scenario is attainable as it would put ADA near its all-time high, following the footsteps of other top altcoins like ETH and BNB lately.

Meanwhile, as altcoin season gains momentum, top crypto presales like Token6900 ($T6900) are drawing attention – with the potential to outperform even major tokens like ADA and deliver strong returns to early buyers.

