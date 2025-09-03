Cardano Price Prediction: ADA ETF Odds Near 90% – October SEC Decision Could Trigger Mega Rally

Speculators and analysts are pricing in high odds for ADA spot ETF approval – Cardano price prediction now eyes an October mega rally with fresh TradFi demand knocking.

Market participants are increasingly confident that ADA could soon gain regulated exposure in TradFi markets, fuelling a wave of bullish Cardano price predictions.

With the altcoin’s final ETF decision deadline set for October 26 and issuers like Grayscale advancing S-1 filings, prediction markets now price in 87% odds of approval.

The optimism has reached near consensus, with Bloomberg analysts estimating a 75% chance that the SEC will greenlight a Cardano spot ETF.

🇺🇸 SEC's deadline to approve or deny the Grayscale Cardano $ADA Trust ETF is October 26, 2025.



• On Polymarket, current approval odds are at 87%

• Bloomberg analysts estimate 75% odds of approval



Do you think it will get approved? pic.twitter.com/mhTTNyQu32 — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) August 29, 2025

The schedule goes hand in hand with the CLARITY Act, expected to pass the U.S. Senate around October, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

Adding fuel, markets expect a base-case of 50 bps in U.S. interest rate cuts before year-end, starting as soon as September, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Market odds for 2025 rate cuts. Source: CME FedWatch tool.

With SEC approval pending, Cardano has yet to benefit from TradFi market exposure, leaving potential massive demand untapped.

Cardano Price Prediction: Could October See a Mega Rally?

These stacking catalysts could fuel a powerful Cardano rally into October, starting with the imminent breakout of a bull flag pattern that has formed over the past month.

ADA / USD 1-day chart, bull flag fuels ascending channel breakout. Source: TradingView.

This continuation pattern could see the Cardano price resume its early August momentum once it breaks free from consolidation.

This comes as momentum indicators show reversal signs. The RSI is about to reclaim the neutral line at 50, suggesting buyers could soon drive the next Cardano price move.

More so, the MACD is closing in on a golden cross, set to rise above the signal line for the first time since mid-August, often a precursor to a new uptrend.

If fully realized, the breakout could trigger a retest of the wider ascending channel forming since late July at $1.20, marking a 40% move from current prices.

With a breakout from this channel, the rally could extend to $1.70 for a 105% gain in September on the back of rate cuts, though it is likely to find resistance at the year-to-date high around $1.40.

Looking ahead, an October spot ETF approval would be transformative, pushing ADA deeper into U.S. capital markets with substantial new demand beyond this technical setup.

With this catalyst, Cardano could revisit its all-time high near $3 for a 255% upside, opening the door to new price discovery with the next milestone at $5 for a potential 500% gain.

