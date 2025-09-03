BTC $111,755.58 0.71%
Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA ETF Odds Near 90% – October SEC Decision Could Trigger Mega Rally

Cardano ETF price prediciton
Speculators and analysts are pricing in high odds for ADA spot ETF approval – Cardano price prediction now eyes an October mega rally with fresh TradFi demand knocking.
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA ETF Odds Near 90% – October SEC Decision Could Trigger Mega Rally

Market participants are increasingly confident that ADA could soon gain regulated exposure in TradFi markets, fuelling a wave of bullish Cardano price predictions.

With the altcoin’s final ETF decision deadline set for October 26 and issuers like Grayscale advancing S-1 filings, prediction markets now price in 87% odds of approval.

The optimism has reached near consensus, with Bloomberg analysts estimating a 75% chance that the SEC will greenlight a Cardano spot ETF.

The schedule goes hand in hand with the CLARITY Act, expected to pass the U.S. Senate around October, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

Adding fuel, markets expect a base-case of 50 bps in U.S. interest rate cuts before year-end, starting as soon as September, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Market odds for 2025 rate cuts. Source: CME FedWatch tool.
Market odds for 2025 rate cuts. Source: CME FedWatch tool.

With SEC approval pending, Cardano has yet to benefit from TradFi market exposure, leaving potential massive demand untapped.

Cardano Price Prediction: Could October See a Mega Rally?

These stacking catalysts could fuel a powerful Cardano rally into October, starting with the imminent breakout of a bull flag pattern that has formed over the past month.

ADA / USD 1-day chart, bull flag fuels ascending channel breakout. Source: TradingView.
ADA / USD 1-day chart, bull flag fuels ascending channel breakout. Source: TradingView.

This continuation pattern could see the Cardano price resume its early August momentum once it breaks free from consolidation.

This comes as momentum indicators show reversal signs. The RSI is about to reclaim the neutral line at 50, suggesting buyers could soon drive the next Cardano price move.

More so, the MACD is closing in on a golden cross, set to rise above the signal line for the first time since mid-August, often a precursor to a new uptrend.

If fully realized, the breakout could trigger a retest of the wider ascending channel forming since late July at $1.20, marking a 40% move from current prices.

With a breakout from this channel, the rally could extend to $1.70 for a 105% gain in September on the back of rate cuts, though it is likely to find resistance at the year-to-date high around $1.40.

Looking ahead, an October spot ETF approval would be transformative, pushing ADA deeper into U.S. capital markets with substantial new demand beyond this technical setup.

With this catalyst, Cardano could revisit its all-time high near $3 for a 255% upside, opening the door to new price discovery with the next milestone at $5 for a potential 500% gain.

The Next Bull Run Could See a Different Coin Explode

Every bull run has a handful of tokens that explode because the community rallies behind them, and coins tied to the Doge brand often deliver some of the strongest social momentum.

It started with Dogecoin, then came Shiba Inu, Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and, more recently, Dowge. Each major bull run produces its own Doge-themed runner.

This time around, speculators are eyeing Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the next to go parabolic.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale website.
Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale website.

Maxi Doge embraces a no-utility ethos, wrapped in gym-culture satire and trader degeneracy. It’s more than just another Dogecoin; it’s a lifestyle asset.

The community is already growing and fast, raising almost $1.8 million in its ongoing presale as its earliest holders are rewarded by a high APY on staking, currently at 174%.

Don’t miss your chance to join the next big meme coin early.
Head to the official Maxi Doge website to grab $MAXI at presale prices before the next stage kicks in.

Want updates?
Follow Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram to stay in the loop.

Visit the Official Website Here
Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
