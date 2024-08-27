Can XRP Legal Wins Push Price to $1? Analysts Predict It Might Be Possible

Analysts are increasingly pointing out that XRP has broken away from longer term trend lines.

XRP has dipped by 1.5% in the past 24 hours, slipping to $0.5886 as the crypto market loses 3% today.

The altcoin is now down by 3% in a week, and while it holds on to a 2.5% gain in the past fortnight it’s also down by 2.5% in a month.

Such percentages may be disappointing, but analysts are predicting that XRP is likely to break out soon, with some setting $1 as the coin’s target for next year.

Given that it remains up by only 11% in the past year, XRP is certainly due a big push, and we may see the beginnings of a rally very soon.

Possibly the most bullish thing about XRP’s chart at the moment is that it has been trading within a rising range, with the coin pushing its resistance (red) and support (green) level increasingly upwards.

And while the token has dipped in the past day, it looks ready to bounce back up again in the near term, with its relative strength index (purple) jumping from less than 30 this morning to just under 50 as of writing.

Source: TradingView

At the same time, XRP’s 30-period moving average (orange) fell below the 200-period average (blue) yesterday, providing another sign that the alt is getting closer to a rebound.

The past few days have seen whales move XRP to exchanges, meaning that we may still have to wait a few days for any recovery.

Yet the overall picture for XRP remains very good, with some analysts highlighting $1 as a realistic target for the coin in 2025.

Other analysts have also noted that, in recent days, XRP has broken out from longer term trend lines.

Haven't noticed this before but $XRP is currently breaking out from this trendline . Maybe it has some significance maybe it hasn't and I should touch some grass . Thoughts ? #XRP #RIPPLE pic.twitter.com/8RVXBwmyMq — Doctor Magic (@Doctor_Magic_) August 24, 2024

Regardless of the timescales involved, it does seem that the market continues to undervalue XRP.

On the one hand, the past few weeks have brought an end to Ripple’s famous case with the SEC, with the cryptocurrency firm receiving a penalty that was only 6.25% of what the regulator originally wanted.

Ripple therefore has a clean bill of legal health, enabling it to continue expanding its business without fear of serious obstacles.

On the other hand, we are likely entering a more bullish period for the market, one which will stem from rate cuts the Federal Reserve is likely to introduce next month.

This will all help the XRP price, which could hit $0.75 by Q4 and $0.90 by the end of the year.

