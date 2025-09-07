BTC $111,375.25 1.02%
Bitcoin News

Businesses Buy 1,755 Bitcoin Daily, Adding $1.3 Trillion in 20 Months – BTC Above $125K Next?

Bitcoin Bitcoin Treasury
Businesses buy 1,755 Bitcoin daily adding $1.3 trillion in 20 months as corporate reserves surge from 510K to 1.3M BTC targeting $125K next.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Businesses across major industries have purchased 1,755 Bitcoin daily (worth $195.2 million), contributing over $1.3 trillion to Bitcoin’s market cap during the past 20 months.

Market analysts believe that if this steady investment flow continues, BTC moving above $125K is the next realistic target.

River’s latest “Business Bitcoin Adoption in 2025” study indicates that institutional Bitcoin acquisition has pushed corporate reserves from 510K BTC to 1.3 million BTC spanning January 2024 through August 2025, while publicly traded companies owning Bitcoin expanded from 39 to 158 entities in this period.

22% Net Income Allocation – Businesses Go All-In on Bitcoin Strategy

Currently, businesses now control more than 6% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, representing a twenty-one-fold expansion since January 2020.

Bitcoin Treasury Companies drive much of this growth in business adoption, accounting for 76% of all business purchases since January 2024 and 60% of publicly reported business holdings.

Businesses Buy 1,755 Bitcoin Daily, Adding $1.3 Trillion in 20 Months - BTC Above $125K Next?
Source: River

These stock-listed entities focus on amassing substantial Bitcoin reserves while providing shareholders who are unable to purchase Bitcoin directly with equity-based exposure to its price movements.

Michael Saylor introduced the Bitcoin treasury model when MicroStrategy (currently Strategy) executed its inaugural $250 million Bitcoin acquisition in August 2020.

Strategy’s Bitcoin portfolio now exceeds $70 billion in value. This success story has inspired the launch of over 50 comparable Bitcoin treasury enterprises.

Prior to 2024, corporate Bitcoin adoption remained confined to select private sector niches.

Mining operations were initial adopters, with crypto firms and occasional unconventional participants like Tesla from different sectors following suit.

This model transformed entirely throughout 2024.

River’s research indicates Bitcoin now delivers value across business categories and company sizes, spanning real estate, software development, consulting services, healthcare, logistics, consumer goods, media companies, and automotive sectors.

River’s findings show numerous businesses allocating well beyond a theoretical 1% to Bitcoin holdings.

Current corporate allocations average 22% of net income toward Bitcoin investments, based on July 2025 survey data, while the median allocation reaches 10%.

Businesses Buy 1,755 Bitcoin Daily, Adding $1.3 Trillion in 20 Months - BTC Above $125K Next?
Source: River

Among these companies, 63.6% treat Bitcoin as a permanent investment vehicle, continuously accumulating positions without immediate selling or portfolio rebalancing intentions.

BTC Above $125K Within Reach as Volatility Drops to Gold Levels

Bitcoin’s climb above $125K now seems increasingly attainable.

Previous adoption barriers, such as government “ban” fears or corporate ownership restrictions, have mostly vanished.

Multiple sovereign nations now maintain official Bitcoin investments, and March 2025 saw the United States launch its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve program.

Bitcoin previously lacked sufficient liquidity for major institutional adoption. This constraint no longer exists.

But now Bitcoin currently ranks among global assets with the highest liquidity and operates continuously, contrasting with traditional treasury instruments.

Recent years have also witnessed stance reversals from prominent figures, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink, and President Trump, regarding Bitcoin.

Businesses Buy 1,755 Bitcoin Daily, Adding $1.3 Trillion in 20 Months - BTC Above $125K Next?
Source: River

Analyst Zynweb3 observes that Bitcoin historically reaches lows at the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement, occurring in Q3 2024 and Q2 2025, with potential repetition ahead.

Current market weakness has confined Bitcoin within the $113K-$107K range, suggesting possible further decline toward the 0.382 Fibonacci level near $100K.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin maintains long-term bullish prospects, with typical 10% corrections often preceding 50% advances that could drive Bitcoin past $125K toward $150K during Q4.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: $114K Resistance Break Could Trigger BTC Above $125K Breakout

Technically, the Bitcoin 4-hour chart shows the price has bounced strongly from the correction zone around $108,000, forming a bullish engulfing structure that signals renewed buying momentum.

The current move suggests a push toward immediate resistance near $114,000, which will be the first test for bulls to confirm strength.

If Bitcoin manages to break and sustain above this level, the chart projects an extended move toward key resistance at $120,000, marking the upper boundary of the current bullish structure.

However, failure to clear $114,000 would risk another pullback, potentially retesting the correction zone.

Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
