BTC $111,267.07 0.46%
ETH $4,311.55 0.46%
SOL $204.01 0.68%
PEPE $0.0000097 2.17%
SHIB $0.000012 1.13%
DOGE $0.21 1.82%
XRP $2.84 1.07%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.15
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Robert Kiyosaki, the well-known author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has been warning for months that the United States could be heading toward what he calls a “Greater Depression.” At first, many dismissed this as overly pessimistic. But the latest numbers are making his concerns harder to ignore.

America’s national debt has now climbed above $37 trillion, while household debt has reached a record $18.39 trillion. Credit card delinquencies are also rising, showing that everyday Americans are struggling to keep up with higher borrowing costs.

On top of that, the labor market, which has long been one of the strongest parts of the U.S. economy, is beginning to weaken. In August, the economy added just 22,000 new jobs, and unemployment rose to 4.3%, the highest level in four years.

Meanwhile, inflation is proving stubborn, and the Federal Reserve is under pressure. If it cuts interest rates too slowly, growth could stall further. But if it cuts too aggressively, it could spark new problems of its own. Rising bankruptcies, falling consumer confidence, and slower growth are already feeding the sense of fragility.

Against this backdrop, Kiyosaki’s warning feels more relevant than ever. And for many investors, Bitcoin’s built-in scarcity is once again drawing attention as a possible hedge against economic uncertainty.

Bitcoin’s Scarcity Advantage

Bitcoin’s structure offers what fiat currencies cannot: a fixed limit on supply. With a hard cap of 21 million coins, and more than 19.9 million already mined, the remaining issuance is shrinking. The next halving in 2028 will slow new supply even further, tightening availability at a time when traditional assets risk dilution.

Unlike gold, Bitcoin is borderless, transparent, and instantly transferable, making it an increasingly attractive hedge during monetary uncertainty. If fears of recession deepen, its limited supply could amplify its role as a store of value. For many, the very risks Kiyosaki warns about may highlight why Bitcoin’s scarcity matters most.

Bitcoin Short-Term Technical Outlook

Bitcoin is consolidating near $110,800 inside an ascending triangle, a pattern that often signals upward continuation. Since late August, the chart has shown higher lows pressing against resistance at $113,400, reflecting steady accumulation. The 50-SMA at $110,209 is acting as a floor, while the 200-SMA at $112,543 serves as a pivot.

Bitcoin 4-Hour Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum indicators lean constructive, with the RSI near 51 and candlestick activity, Doji and spinning tops, pointing to buyers absorbing pressure. A breakout above $113,400 with volume could open the door toward $115,400 and $117,150, confirming the bullish trajectory.

If $110,000 fails, support sits lower at $108,450–$107,400, though the rising trendline suggests such pullbacks remain corrective rather than a trend reversal. For traders, a tactical long above $113,400, with stops under $110,200, offers a clear setup.

Bitcoin Long-Term Forecast: Higher Zones Ahead

Bitcoin’s broader trend remains firmly bullish, anchored by its rising channel on the weekly chart. Price is consolidating above $110,000, with immediate resistance at $124,750 and a critical test at $134,500. Clearing this zone would likely open the way toward Fibonacci targets near $171,000, with $231,000 as the next long-term milestone.

Bitcoin Weekly Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The 50-week SMA at $95,928 provides strong dynamic support, while the 200-week SMA around $42,869 marks the ultimate structural floor. The RSI at 62 signals healthy momentum without being overbought, leaving space for continued expansion. Candlestick action shows no signs of major reversals, reinforcing buyer control.

For long-term investors, dips toward $100,000–$104,000 may provide accumulation opportunities rather than risks. With issuance slowing and demand rising, Bitcoin’s scarcity-driven appeal strengthens the case for six-figure levels in the next cycle.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14.1 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012865—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump
2025-09-06 12:30:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Institutional Demand and Whale Accumulation Signal a Bullish Reversal
2025-09-06 12:54:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Legendary BTC Wallet Suddenly Moves $52 Million – Is Satoshi Alive? 
2025-09-05 12:18:47
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,025,096,067,630
1.65
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump
2025-09-06 12:30:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Institutional Demand and Whale Accumulation Signal a Bullish Reversal
2025-09-06 12:54:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Legendary BTC Wallet Suddenly Moves $52 Million – Is Satoshi Alive? 
2025-09-05 12:18:47
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-07 09:07:16
Altcoin News
Robinhood Soars on S&P 500 Inclusion as Strategy Gets Snubbed
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-06 13:49:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors