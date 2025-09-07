Michael Saylor Joins Bloomberg Billionaires as Net Worth Tops $7.3B

Saylor now holds the 491st spot on the list, after seeing his fortune climb by nearly $1 billion since the start of 2025, a 15.8% increase.

Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor has joined the ranks of the world’s richest individuals, debuting on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index this week with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion.

Key Takeaways: Michael Saylor joins the Bloomberg Billionaire Index with a $7.37B net worth, most of it tied to his company Strategy.

Strategy holds over 659,000 BTC, worth nearly $73B, making it the largest public Bitcoin holder globally.

Despite meeting criteria, Strategy was excluded from the S&P 500, possibly due to qualitative judgment by the selection committee.

Majority of Saylor’s $7.3B Fortune Tied to Strategy Holdings

The bulk of Saylor’s wealth, approximately $6.72 billion, is tied to his equity in Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed firm known for its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Bloomberg estimates another $650 million of Saylor’s assets are in cash.

The billionaire joins other crypto industry leaders on Bloomberg’s top 500, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, currently ranked 234th with $12.8 billion, and Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao at 40th with $44.5 billion.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX, was previously on the list before the exchange’s collapse in 2022.

Strategy currently holds around 659,739 BTC, or approximately 3.42% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, according to data from StrategyTracker. At current prices, that stash is worth nearly $73 billion.

Despite concerns from critics, the company maintains that its massive Bitcoin purchases are executed in ways that do not impact market prices.

“The way we buy Bitcoin is we do not move the price of the Bitcoin,” said Shirish Jajodia, Strategy’s corporate treasurer.

Shares of Strategy (MSTR) closed Friday up 2.53%, but remain down over 12% for the month.

The company was notably excluded from the S&P 500 during the latest reshuffle in August, despite meeting listing requirements and already being a part of the Nasdaq 100.

Analysts suggest the exclusion may stem from qualitative considerations by the S&P selection committee, which evaluates candidates using a broader set of criteria beyond market cap and trading volume.

Saylor’s Strategy Adds 7,714 BTC in August as Bitcoin Dips Below $108K

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-heavy firm, Strategy, added 4,048 BTC for $449.3 million between August 25 and Monday, bringing its total holdings to 636,505 BTC.

The latest buy came as Bitcoin’s price briefly touched $113,000 before sliding under $108,000, with the average purchase price at $110,981 per coin.

In total, Strategy acquired 7,714 BTC during August, down from 31,466 BTC in July, through multiple smaller purchases, including 3,081 BTC last week.

The firm has now spent roughly $46.95 billion on its Bitcoin reserves, averaging $73,765 per coin.

According to the SEC filing, the purchases were funded via proceeds from four of Strategy’s at-the-market equity offerings.

Saylor previously called these offerings the core of the company’s “Bitcoin defense department.”

He has repeatedly stated that Bitcoin represents “digital gold” and a superior form of money. His strategy has been to convert a large portion of Strategy’s balance sheet into Bitcoin, financing some purchases through debt and equity offerings.