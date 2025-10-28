Bullish Signals: Top Crypto to Get Today, October 28 – HBAR, LTC, SOL

As the crypto market slowly recovers from a recent crash, three top altcoins are flashing alarmingly bullish signals.

The US SEC approved several spot ETFs for top altcoins Hedera, Solana, and Litecoin, all of which have extremely bright potential. Today is the launch of Canary Capital’s HBAR and LTC ETFs, while Bitwise’s SOL ETF also begins trading today on the New York stock Exchange.

Attention has now shifted to this week’s upcoming Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, where investors waiting for another interest rate cut. Despite a fairly severe recent crash that blighted most of October, traditionally the month of “Uptober.

Many view the pullback as a healthy consolidation phase, one that clears out excess leverage and weak hands in preparation for the next major bull cycle.

So, with substantial inflows expected in HBAR, LTC and SOL in the coming months, we take a look at just how high they can go.

Hedera ($HBAR): Perhaps the Top Crypto is Not a Blockchain?

Hedera (HBAR) is one of the most talked-about players in blockchain but it’s not actually a blockchain.

Like every other blockchain, it is a distributed ledger system (DLS), however its unique Hashgraph technology offers a next-generation alternative to traditional blockchains with lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and rock-solid security.

Additionally, the Hedera Council is a big lure for investors. Headed by a council of global giants like Google, IBM, and Boeing, HBAR carries institutional clout that’s rare to come by in crypto.

News of Hedera’s approval in spot ETF investment products has caused the price to rally 17% in 24 hours.

With a relative strength index (RSI) of 60, it appears there is more buying momentum right now, but there’s plenty of headroom left for further price appreciation before the week is out.

There is sticky resistance at $0.35, but if US regulators manage to ignite a bull run, then $1 is conceivable.

Litecoin ($LTC): The Silver to Bitcoin’s Gold Still Has Room to Run

Often dubbed the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold,” Litecoin ($LTC) is an open-source, decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2011 by Charlie Lee as a streamlined fork of Bitcoin.

While its Proof-of-Work (PoW) may seem outdated compared to modern Proof-of-Stake (PoS) systems like Ethereum and Cardano, Litecoin compensates with fast transaction speeds and low fees, making it a practical choice for everyday transactions.

Using the Scrypt hashing algorithm, Litecoin allows easier mining than Bitcoin’s SHA-256. With a capped supply of 84 million coins and an active development team, it has retained its relevance through multiple market cycles.

Compared to Hedera, Litecoin is lagging a little. It only rallied 3% in the last 24 hours, although it clocked a more considerable 10% rise in the last seven days.

Litecoin has a neutral RSI of 52. Its support and resistance lines over the year may be resolving into a bullish descending triangle that often signals a breakout, in which case it could easily double from $100 to $200 in a month

Solana (SOL): Ethereum’s Top Rival Could Hit $1,000

Solana ($SOL) continues to affirm its place as one of the fastest and most scalable blockchains in existence. With a market capitalization exceeding $109 billion and nearly $12 billion locked in DeFi applications, its ecosystem growth remains robust.

Traders were closely watching potential developments around U.S.-based Solana spot ETFs. Today’s news could trigger a fresh wave of institutional investment similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF inflows.

Since bottoming near $100 in April, SOL has rebounded to around $199. Improved regulatory sentiment has bolstered confidence, while an RSI of 50 and a price now re-converged with its 30-day moving average, suggests today may be the start of a long Solana rally

Key support rests around $150, while major resistance stands at $250. ETFs could push SOL toward its previous peak of $293.31, or potentially even past $500, but $1,000 requires a sustained bull run.

