Industry Talk

Bullish Signals: Top Crypto to Get Today Ahead of the FOMC Decision  – XRP, ETH, SOL

Ethereum Solana XRP
With an interest rate cut all but certain, crypto markets are about to go bullish. Here are three top altcoins with massive upside potential.
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

While October began on a strong note for crypto, the much-hyped “Uptober” rally quickly fizzled. Prices tumbled within days in reaction to President Trump’s sweeping 100% tariff announcement on imports from China.

Market attention has now shifted toward the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting today, where investors hope to see further interest rate cuts. Additionally, crypto believers are largely unfazed by the recent downturn. Many interpret it as a healthy reset, shaking out excess leverage and weak positions before the next major bull cycle.

Below are three altcoins that could deliver significant gains if the broader market’s momentum reignites.

Ripple (XRP): Poised to Dominate Global Payments in 2025

Ripple’s native token, XRP ($XRP), underpins an ultra-fast, low-cost payment system intended to outperform traditional global transfer networks like SWIFT.

With alliances extending to the UN Capital Development Fund and several major U.S. banks, XRP has cemented its status as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, commanding a market capitalization above $158 billion.

Ripple’s introduction of its own stablecoin, RLUSD, signals an ambitious move into the growing stablecoin market.

top crypto xrp

Over the past year, XRP has soared 406%, topping out at $3.65 in mid-July, its highest level in seven years, while Bitcoin only rose a comparatively modest 59%.

With its relative strength index (RSI) hovering near 54 and price aligned once again with its 30-day moving average, XRP appears to be consolidating before another potential breakout.

Technical charts show two bullish flag patterns forming over the summer, suggesting more upside ahead if ETF approvals arrive. Comprehensive crypto legislation in the U.S. could be the final catalyst pushing XRP toward the $5–$10 range.

Solana (SOL): Ethereum’s Fiercest Competitor Eyes $1,000

Solana ($SOL) continues to prove itself as one of the most efficient and high-performance blockchains available. Backed by a $110 billion market cap and nearly $12 billion in total value locked (TVL) on chain, its network growth remains strong.

Yesterday, spot Solana ETFs by Grayscale and Bitwise hit the New York Stock Exchange, a move that is likely to invite substantial institutional inflows as we saw with previous Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF products.

top crypto sol

After bottoming near $100 in April, SOL has climbed to about $200. Improved regulatory sentiment has boosted market confidence, and with an RSI of 51 alongside price alignment with its 30-day moving average, Solana could be gearing up for a prolonged rally.

Key support sits around $150, while strong resistance appears near $250. ETF launches could propel the token toward its prior record of $293.31, and if bullish momentum continues, even $500 or $1,000 becomes conceivable in a sustained bull market.

Ethereum ($ETH): The Smart Contract Giant Gears Up for More Growth

Ethereum ($ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization around $485 billion, remains the backbone of decentralized applications and finance.

Dominating both the smart contract and DeFi spaces, Ethereum currently holds around $87 billion in total value locked (TVL), highlighting its critical role across Web3 ecosystems.

Optimistic traders forecast ETH could reach $10,000 by year-end in a bull-case scenario, up from its current $3,608, driven by upcoming network upgrades, deep integration in NFTs and DeFi, and heightened institutional interest following the launch of regulated spot ETFs.

top crypto eth

Such ambitious targets could only materialize if U.S. policymakers introduce clearer crypto regulations, offering institutional investors greater legal assurance.

Earlier this year, the asset broke out of a falling wedge pattern, rallying from $1,800 to $2,412 in May, an encouraging signal of sustained institutional confidence, but greater momentum will be needed to hit five digits.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): The Meme-Fueled Bitcoin Layer-2 Presale Shaping 2025

Emerging as one of the most anticipated launches of 2025, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) blends the reliability of Bitcoin’s base layer with cutting-edge Layer-2 performance and the viral magnetism of meme culture.

HYPER aims to supercharge Bitcoin’s ecosystem by delivering near-instant transaction speeds, DAO-powered decentralized governance, and smart contract functionality through its proprietary Layer-2 infrastructure.

The presale has already surpassed $25.1 million in funding, with some analysts forecasting potential post-launch returns of 10x or more.

Leveraging the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), the HYPER network integrates a high-speed Canonical Bridge for seamless BTC transfers and decentralized app (dApp) compatibility.

A recent audit conducted by Coinsult confirmed zero security flaws, further boosting investor confidence in the project’s foundation.

HYPER tokens serve as the backbone of the ecosystem, powering governance, staking, and transaction utilities. Early participants can currently earn staking rewards of up to 47% APY.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.

Visit the Official Website Here
Trending Crypto
