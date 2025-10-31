Bullish Signals: 3 Trending Cryptos to Get On Halloween 2025 As Market Turns Red – XRP, BTC, SOL?

Investors got slightly spooked the night before halloween, but three trending cryptos are flashing bullish signals.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Investors looking for trending cryptos may have been put off by this month. October opened with “Uptober” optimism since the vast majority of Octobers in crypto’s 15 year history have resulted in serious gains

However, there was no such luck this year. President Trump’s announcement of a 100% tariff on Chinese imports caused one of the biggest crashes in crypto history, although old hands were unperturbed, noting that big crashes that flush out over-leveraged players often precede historic bull runs.

The Fed’s decision to cut interest rates on Wednesday has not prevented two consecutive dip days. Still, crypto has been here for 1.5 decades and it’s only growing by the day, whatever prices say.

So, read on to find out why XRP, Bitcoin and Solana are three trending cryptos to jump on this halloween.

Ripple (XRP): How the Global Payments Leader Became King of Trending Cryptos in 2025

Ripple’s native token, XRP ($XRP), powers a lightning-fast, low-cost payments network designed to replace legacy cross-border systems such as SWIFT.

Through partnerships with the UN Capital Development Fund and multiple major U.S. banks, Ripple has secured its position as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, boasting a market capitalization of $150 billion.

The company’s launch of its own stablecoin, RLUSD, marks a bold step in the crucial stablecoin sector.

Over the past twelve months, XRP has jumped 381%, reaching an all-time high (ATH) of $3.65 in mid-July, its first in seven years, while Bitcoin posted a comparatively modest 52% gain during the same period.

Its price chart shows two bullish flag formations this summer. Pending ETF approvals and the passage of comprehensive crypto regulation in the U.S. could provide the final catalyst for XRP to hit the $5–$10 range this year.

Bitcoin ($BTC): Gemini AI Forecasts a Climb Toward $250,000

Bitcoin ($BTC), the world’s first and most recognized cryptocurrency, continues to dominate headlines after reaching a record high of $126,080 on October 6.

wIf the US SEC delivers on the promise of “Project Crypto”, an initiative to modernise federal securities laws to give crypto firms clearer guidance, then Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by 2026.

Even under normal conditions, Bitcoin could conceivably hit $150,000, given the fact that it has set multiple new all-time highs this year. Another development that could catalyse demand is Trump’s delivery of his pre-election promise for a Strategic US Bitcoin reserve.

As the benchmark for the entire sector, Bitcoin attracts both institutional and retail, often viewed as a “digital gold” hedge against inflation. It currently accounts for $2.2 trillion of the global crypto’s $3.8 trillion capitalization.

Solana (SOL): Ethereum’s Top Challenger Targets $1,000

Solana ($SOL) continues to solidify its reputation as one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains in operation today. With a market capitalization over $102 billion and over $11 billion in total value locked, Solana is the second biggest DeFi network after Ethereum.

Tuesday marked a major milestone as Grayscale and Bitwise launched spot Solana ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange, a development expected to attract significant institutional investment, mirroring the inflows seen after recent Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals.

Following a spring low near $100 in April, SOL has recovered to $186. A falling wedge pattern and a bullish flag formed across Solana’s support and resistance lines this year. These two formations typically precede major breakouts but they are as yet unrealized.

Key technical levels show solid support near $150 and heavy resistance around $250. Should the recent ETF launches continue to drive demand, SOL could revisit its previous all-time high of $293.31, and, under strong bull market conditions, potentially advance toward $500 or even $1,000 by Christmas.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): A Timely Reminder that Next Year’s Trending Cryptos are in This Year’s Presales Market

Finally, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) hasn’t listed yet, but it is likely to be one of the biggest trending cryptos of 2026. It merges Bitcoin’s security with high-performance Layer-2 capabilities, amplified by meme-driven community appeal.

HYPER seeks to enhance Bitcoin’s ecosystem through near-instant transactions, decentralized governance via a DAO framework, and native smart contract functionality powered by its proprietary Layer-2 architecture.

The presale has already surpassed $25.3 million, with some analysts projecting 100x potential post-launch.

Leveraging the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER integrates a high-speed Canonical Bridge that enables smooth BTC transfers and decentralized app (dApp) compatibility.

A recent Coinsult audit confirmed zero security vulnerabilities, reinforcing investor trust in the project’s foundation.

HYPER tokens form the backbone of the ecosystem, facilitating governance, staking, and transactional functions. Early investors can currently earn staking yields up to 46% APY.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.