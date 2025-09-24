Brad Garlinghouse Announces Marriage to Tara Milsti
Brad Garlinghouse is officially married to dietitian Tara Milsti, the Ripple CEO announced in a celebratory X post on Monday.
Brad Garlinghouse Ties The Knot
Garlinghouse praised Milsti in the September 22 social media post, claiming the “next chapter of life is so much sweeter” with his new bride by his side.
“I feel so lucky for so many reasons — and marrying Tara this past weekend takes the cake,” he wrote.
Key players in the digital asset sector took to social media to wish the newly-married Garlinghouse well, including Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss, former crypto-friendly U.S. Senate candidate John Deaton and Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone.
Several high-profile actors also attended the landmark crypto wedding on the French Riviera, including “High School Musical” lead Zac Efron, “The Vampire Diaries” actress Nina Dobrev and “Top Gun” star Miles Teller.
SEC Rolls Back Ripple Litigation
Garlinghouse’s wedding is at least the second significant event of the crypto executive’s year.
In May, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had officially filed a settlement agreement that would effectively resolve its years-long legal battle against Ripple.
The federal regulator initially sued Ripple in December 2020 when it alleged that it sold its XRP tokens as unregistered securities.
“This is it – the moment we’ve been waiting for,” Garlinghouse said in a video posted to X this past spring. “The SEC will drop its appeal – a resounding victory for Ripple, for crypto, every way you look at it.”
“The future is bright,” he added. “Let’s build.”
The move to rescind the case against Ripple is seen as part of a broader campaign to roll back its regulation-by-enforcement approach to the blockchain industry.
The SEC has also dropped legislation against several crypto companies including Gemini, Coinbase and Binance – though it remains to be seen who else may see enforcement actions against them paused before the year’s end.
