BTC $110,766.21 -1.80%
ETH $4,004.65 -3.82%
SOL $193.25 -6.44%
PEPE $0.0000071 -5.66%
SHIB $0.000010 -3.68%
DOGE $0.19 -3.43%
XRP $2.41 -4.06%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

BitMine Deploys $417M Into Ether Vault — Tom Lee’s Next Call Could Be Explosive

BitMine Ethereum
Tom Lee said recently that he expects Ethereum to reach $10,000 to $12,000 by year-end, calling the rise true price discovery rather than speculation.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
BitMine

BitMine Immersion Technologies meaningfully increased its Ethereum holdings on Thursday, acquiring 104,336 ETH, worth about $417m, in what appears to be another push to bolster its crypto reserves.

According to Lookonchain data drawn from Arkham, the ETH landed in three new addresses via seven transactions hailing from two wallets tied to Kraken and BitGo. BitMine did not publicly confirmed the move.

With the latest addition, the firm now holds roughly 3.03m ETH, valued at about $12.2b. That growing position supports its mission to amass 5% of Ethereum’s total supply while reinforcing ETH’s role in capital markets.

Tom Lee’s Bullish Ethereum Target Sparks New Optimism In Market Circles

BitMine’s chairman Tom Lee, a longtime crypto bull, remains vocal about his price expectations.

He said on a recent podcast that he sees ETH hitting $10,000 to $12,000 by year-end, describing the forthcoming rally as true price discovery rather than just a speculative spike.

BitMine’s recent accumulation comes on the heels of an earlier record purchase. During a major crypto market dip, the company spent over $827m acquiring ETH, a timing that captured demand from panic sellers amid a weekend that saw $19b in leveraged positions liquidated.

As Markets Await Rate Cuts, BitMine Deepens Its Ethereum Exposure

Lee and other market watchers point to potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, growing institutional adoption and clearer regulation as catalysts that could stoke further crypto gains.

Ethereum itself is feeling the pressure of these dynamics. The asset last traded down 2.1% at $4,023. Still, it has gained nearly 55% over the past year, indicating both volatility and underlying demand.

BitMine’s aggressive buying strategy mirrors growing corporate interest in digital asset treasuries. As more firms adopt ETH accumulation to diversify and hedge, the impact on supply dynamics and market psychology could be substantial.

BitMine’s moves are already serving as a signal in the market, a reminder that large aggregate demand can shift narratives as much as price charts.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-15 17:15:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,956,325,104,417
-9.2
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-15 17:15:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Aussie Minister Outlines New ‘Powers’ to Target Crypto ATMs Amid Surging Crypto Crimes
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-16 05:45:58
Blockchain News
Paxos Accidentally Minted $300 Trillion of PayPal’s Stablecoin — Then Burned It
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-16 03:57:11
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors