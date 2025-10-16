BTC $111,161.09 -1.26%
ETH $4,012.45 -2.67%
SOL $193.59 -5.58%
PEPE $0.0000072 -4.26%
SHIB $0.000010 -3.50%
DOGE $0.19 -3.63%
XRP $2.41 -3.55%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Aussie Minister Outlines New ‘Powers’ to Target Crypto ATMs Amid Surging Crypto Crimes

Australia Bitcoin ATMs
AUSTRAC said it uncovered “a hidden world of scams and dodgy dealings,” from crypto ATMs.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Crypto ATMs

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke unveiled new “powers” for AUSTRAC to curb the use of crypto ATMs.

Addressing the National Press Club in Canberra on Thursday, he explained that Bitcoin ATMs are being used by organized crime to launder money.

The minister pointed out that Australia’s financial crimes watchdog, AUSTRAC, found 85% of funds from top crypto ATM users were involved in scams.

Minister Burke said that though not all ATMs are at risk, there are significant problems in areas that are hard to trace.

“I want AUSTRAC to have the power to restrict, or if it decides, to prohibit high-risk products. Be in no doubt, crypto ATMs are a high-risk product,” he said.

Drastic Rise in Crypto ATMs

Australia has experienced a drastic surge in Bitcoin ATM installations over the past few years. From just 73 machines in 2022, the number has grown 16-fold, reaching over 1,200 by August 2024.

Source: CoinTimeATM

“This is a product that is multiplying quickly – six years ago, there were 23 machines in operation. Three years ago, there were 200,” said Brendan Thomas, AUSTRAC CEO.

“When we established the Crypto Taskforce at the end of last year, there were 1,200. That number has now risen to 2,000.”

A separate statement from the regulator noted that the powers would give Thomas additional options to reduce money laundering risks associated with high-risk products.

“We’re still seeing an unacceptable risk of money laundering across some channels,” Thomas added.

AUSTRAC Taskforce Uncovers ‘Hidden World of Scams’

The financial crimes regulator has been taking down several crypto ATMs across Australia, following the establishment of an internal crypto taskforce last year.

In a statement early this month, AUSTRAC said it uncovered “a hidden world of scams and dodgy dealings,” from several kiosks.

“Our intelligence shows they pose serious risks for scams and money laundering, with dozens of scam victims identified,” it said.

The agency has already identified money mule activity and scams targeting older Australians and implemented minimum standards for crypto ATM providers.

“The taskforce has produced incredible results in a brief time. We know there’s more we can do to protect Australians from unscrupulous operators, so we’re expanding this important work,” CEO Thomas said at the time.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $63M Whale Dump Hits Binance – But Smart Money is Already Buying the Dip
2025-10-15 23:29:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-15 17:15:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$111,161
1.26 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,967,286,000,026
-8.95
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $63M Whale Dump Hits Binance – But Smart Money is Already Buying the Dip
2025-10-15 23:29:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-15 17:15:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Remains in Red; Bitcoin Stuck Below $112K, Ethereum Hovers Near $4K as Traders Await Fresh Catalyst
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-10-16 04:37:43
Blockchain News
Paxos Accidentally Minted $300 Trillion of PayPal’s Stablecoin — Then Burned It
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-16 03:57:11
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors