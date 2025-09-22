BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes Dumps Entire HYPE Bag for a Ferrari

The sale involved 96,628 HYPE tokens, giving him a 19.2% return according to HypurrScan data.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has exited his entire HYPE position, with the profits funding his next luxury ride.

Key Takeaways: Arthur Hayes sold his entire HYPE position for a $823K profit, citing a Ferrari purchase.

The sale came weeks after he predicted a 126x surge in HYPE at WebX 2025.

Massive upcoming token unlocks could flood the market with $500M in monthly sell pressure.

“Need to pay my deposit on the new Rari 849 Testarossa,” Hayes posted on X on Sept. 21, shortly after Lookonchain reported that he sold his full HYPE stack, netting around $823,000 in profit.

Hayes Predicted 126x HYPE Surge Weeks Before Cashing Out

The timing raised eyebrows. Just last month, during the WebX 2025 conference in Tokyo, Hayes publicly predicted that HYPE could surge 126x over the next three years.

At the time, he tied this bullish forecast to Hyperliquid’s growing ecosystem and the expected expansion of the stablecoin market.

He claimed annualized fees on the platform could grow from $1.2 billion to $255 billion, arguing that fiat debasement would drive capital into DeFi derivatives.

Despite the bold forecast, Hayes appears to have taken profits early, and not without reason.

According to research shared by Maelstrom, Hyperliquid faces a massive token unlock event starting November 29, when 237.8 million HYPE tokens will begin vesting over 24 months.

At current prices (~$50), that unlock represents $11.9 billion, or around $500 million in monthly sell pressure.

With current buybacks only absorbing about 17% of that volume, the market is staring down a serious supply overhang.

“Put yourself in the shoes of a Hyperliquid dev,” Maelstrom posted. “A life-changing sum in tokens is starting to vest; and it’s only one click away. What would you do?”

This is why we dumped $HYPE today. But don’t worry 126x is still possible 2028 is a long way off. https://t.co/VLSISNzbcc — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) September 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Hayes continues to issue broader market predictions. He recently declared that “up only can resume” now that the U.S. Treasury has met its $850 billion General Account target, a liquidity event he believes clears the way for crypto growth.

He’s also sticking to a $250,000 Bitcoin price target by the end of 2025.

As for HYPE, the token is still up over 660% since launch, but with unlocks looming and competitors circling, Hyperliquid may be about to face its biggest test yet.

Arthur Hayes Warns Bitcoin Is Not a Shortcut to a Lambo

Hayes has called out Bitcoin investors for chasing quick riches and making misguided comparisons to traditional markets.

In a recent interview, he criticized the short-term mindset and said expectations of overnight wealth are leading many to get liquidated.

“If you thought you were buying Bitcoin and the next day you were buying a Lamborghini, you’re probably getting liquidated,” Hayes warned.

While Bitcoin lags behind the S&P 500 and gold in recent weeks, Hayes dismissed the comparison as flawed.

He argued that Bitcoin remains the top-performing asset when adjusted for inflation and currency debasement, claiming that most traditional markets appear far weaker when measured against Bitcoin or gold.

“If you deflate things by Bitcoin, you can’t even see it on the chart,” he added.

Despite the volatility, Hayes stands by his long-term view and maintains a year-end price target of $250,000 for Bitcoin.