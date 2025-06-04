Bitget Wallet Integrates Solana Pay – Scan-to-Pay Crypto Goes Global

Bitget Wallet, a leading non-custodial crypto wallet, announced the integration of Solana Pay on Tuesday for its global user base.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said this move improves the wallet’s utility for real-world transactions, aligning with Bitget Wallet’s mission to make crypto not just tradable, but spendable.

According to the firm, with Solana Pay, users can scan QR codes to complete payments using stablecoins like USDC or other Solana-based tokens, whether in-store or online.

The system will remove intermediaries, allowing direct wallet-to-merchant settlements. Compatibility with national QR code standards in regions like Southeast Asia and Latin America is also on the roadmap, furthering Bitget Wallet’s global push for accessible crypto payments.

The PayFi Vision

This latest integration is also part of Bitget Wallet’s broader PayFi suite, a set of tools designed to make cryptocurrency practical for everyday commerce.

“Our mission is to make crypto useful in everyday life—not just to hold or trade, but also to spend,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet.

Solana Pay’s open-source framework was integrated through a partnership with Venta, a Solana-powered payments provider focused on scalable blockchain infrastructure.

“Helping Bitget Wallet integrate Solana Pay for their millions of users shows that open, composable rails are the answer,” said Venta CEO K.

Expanding the Solana Experience

Beyond payments, Bitget Wallet said users can trade through Jupiter DEX, stake SOL, perform cross-chain swaps, and reclaim idle SOL via rent refunds.

The wallet also offers MEV protection, gas fee coverage via GetGas, and native access to thousands of Solana-based DApps.

In the release, Bitget explains that these features position it as a comprehensive platform for users exploring the full potential of the Solana blockchain.

To showcase the new functions, Bitget Wallet said it will participate as a major partner at Solana Summit 2025 in Da Nang, Vietnam, from June 5–7, hosting a booth with live demos, developer workshops, and community events.

Bitget Lists Ripple’s RLUSD

Last week, Bitget announced that it is doubling down on digital assets, listing Ripple’s new USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, on its spot trading platform to stake its claim as a market leader.

This expansion of Bitget’s stablecoin listings shows that there is growing demand for regulated, utility-focused digital assets, particularly from institutional players operating in an increasingly compliance-driven market.

Issued by Ripple, RLUSD is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and backed by a segregated reserve of USD fiat and cash equivalents. What sets it apart is its native issuance on both the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum, leveraging the interoperability and network strength of the two major blockchains.