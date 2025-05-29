BTC $106,163.26 -1.65%
ETH $2,641.46 -3.32%
SOL $165.03 -4.52%
PEPE $0.000013 -10.17%
SHIB $0.000013 -6.00%
DOGE $0.20 -8.01%
XRP $2.21 -3.07%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.21
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Bitget Lists Ripple’s RLUSD, Igniting the Race for Regulated Stablecoins

Bitget Ripple Stablecoin
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Bitget is doubling down on digital assets, listing Ripple’s new USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, on its spot trading platform to stake its claim as a market leader, according to a May 29 X post.

This expansion of Bitget’s stablecoin listings shows that there is growing demand for regulated, utility-focused digital assets, particularly from institutional players operating in an increasingly compliance-driven market.

RLUSD: A Stablecoin with Institutional DNA

According to Bitget, RLUSD isn’t just another dollar-pegged token—it’s a regulated stablecoin built for enterprise-grade use cases.

Issued by Ripple, RLUSD is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and backed by a segregated reserve of USD fiat and cash equivalents. What sets it apart is its native issuance on both the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum, leveraging the interoperability and network strength of the two major blockchains.

“RLUSD stands out as one of the few stablecoins issued by a NYDFS-chartered limited purpose trust company, placing it in a uniquely clear regulatory framework,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

This clarity is key for institutions prioritizing transparency and risk management, making RLUSD a strong fit within Bitget’s broader vision to expand secure, compliant trading options.

Bitget Eyes Institutional Growth in 2025

Bitget said its 2025 roadmap is clear: to scale institutional offerings and deepen integration. The RLUSD listing is a tactical step in that direction, providing institutional and retail users with access to a stablecoin backed by clear compliance credentials.

“We’re excited to partner with Ripple, a team that has consistently pushed forward the adoption of crypto,” said Chen. “This listing helps us build a more robust, trusted ecosystem.”

Bitget Wallet Launches ‘Shop with Crypto’

In May, non-custodial Bitget Wallet also launched ‘Shop with Crypto,’ its novel in-app marketplace that allows users to spend cryptocurrencies directly on goods and services.

Per the blog post, the company’s PayFi (Payment Finance) feature will include new functions, namely Pay Direct, Scan to Pay, and Tap to Pay. The team argues that this will increase both crypto adoption and payment efficiency. Unlike services that convert crypto into fiat, this one allows crypto-native checkout from within the wallet.

In addition, the newly launched in-app shop provides buyers with access to over 300 global brands, the announcement says. This includes digital wallet top-ups, mobile recharges, e-commerce gift cards, gaming, entertainment, and travel.

Bitcoin News
Hyperliquid Trader James Wynn Exits $1.25B Long Bitcoin Bet at a Loss 
2025-05-25 06:12:23
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.21
3.07 %
XRP
Ethereum
ETH
$2,641
3.32 %
Ethereum
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,471,312,247,919
-0.75
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Hyperliquid Trader James Wynn Exits $1.25B Long Bitcoin Bet at a Loss 
2025-05-25 06:12:23
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Bitget Pursues Legal Action Against Eight Accounts Over $20M VOXEL Trading Manipulation
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-04-28 04:11:19
Blockchain News
Bitget Responds to Abnormal Token Trading With Rollbacks and Refunds
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-04-21 03:41:34
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors