Bitget Lists Ripple’s RLUSD, Igniting the Race for Regulated Stablecoins

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: May 28, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Bitget is doubling down on digital assets, listing Ripple’s new USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, on its spot trading platform to stake its claim as a market leader, according to a May 29 X post.

RLUSD is now live on #BitgetSpot! 🎉



We’re giving away 500 RLUSD to mark the launch 🎁

✅ Follow @bitgetglobal & @ripple

✅ RT with #RLUSDlistBitget

✅ Fill this form 👉 https://t.co/XP8idwjOAo



🎯 10 winners = 50 RLUSD each. Let’s gooo 👇 https://t.co/5DedljQwOi — Bitget (@bitgetglobal) May 29, 2025

This expansion of Bitget’s stablecoin listings shows that there is growing demand for regulated, utility-focused digital assets, particularly from institutional players operating in an increasingly compliance-driven market.

RLUSD: A Stablecoin with Institutional DNA

According to Bitget, RLUSD isn’t just another dollar-pegged token—it’s a regulated stablecoin built for enterprise-grade use cases.

Issued by Ripple, RLUSD is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and backed by a segregated reserve of USD fiat and cash equivalents. What sets it apart is its native issuance on both the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum, leveraging the interoperability and network strength of the two major blockchains.

“RLUSD stands out as one of the few stablecoins issued by a NYDFS-chartered limited purpose trust company, placing it in a uniquely clear regulatory framework,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

This clarity is key for institutions prioritizing transparency and risk management, making RLUSD a strong fit within Bitget’s broader vision to expand secure, compliant trading options.

Bitget Eyes Institutional Growth in 2025

Bitget said its 2025 roadmap is clear: to scale institutional offerings and deepen integration. The RLUSD listing is a tactical step in that direction, providing institutional and retail users with access to a stablecoin backed by clear compliance credentials.

“We’re excited to partner with Ripple, a team that has consistently pushed forward the adoption of crypto,” said Chen. “This listing helps us build a more robust, trusted ecosystem.”

Bitget Wallet Launches ‘Shop with Crypto’

In May, non-custodial Bitget Wallet also launched ‘Shop with Crypto,’ its novel in-app marketplace that allows users to spend cryptocurrencies directly on goods and services.

Per the blog post, the company’s PayFi (Payment Finance) feature will include new functions, namely Pay Direct, Scan to Pay, and Tap to Pay. The team argues that this will increase both crypto adoption and payment efficiency. Unlike services that convert crypto into fiat, this one allows crypto-native checkout from within the wallet.

In addition, the newly launched in-app shop provides buyers with access to over 300 global brands, the announcement says. This includes digital wallet top-ups, mobile recharges, e-commerce gift cards, gaming, entertainment, and travel.