Bitget Wallet & Aave Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus With 10% APY

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.

Bitget Wallet, a leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has partnered with Aave, one of the largest decentralized lending protocols, to launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, a yield product offering a base return of 10% APY.

The initiative combines Aave’s on-chain lending infrastructure with Bitget Wallet’s proprietary yield subsidies, giving users access to stable, dollar-denominated income while maintaining liquidity.

The product channels USDC deposits into Aave’s overcollateralized lending pools on the Base network. Borrower interest is supplemented by Bitget Wallet’s subsidies, ensuring a guaranteed 10% APY on deposits up to US$10,000. Users can start with as little as US$1, with interest accruing in real time and withdrawals processed in seconds.

Higher Yields Than Traditional Platforms

Compared with other wallets and exchanges, Bitget Wallet’s offering doubles typical returns. Most competing USDC-based products cap yields at around 6%, while traditional bank accounts rarely exceed 2% annually.

By leveraging decentralized markets, where funds are directly matched to borrower demand, Aave has consistently provided attractive risk-adjusted returns. Over the past 18 months, Aave’s yields have even outperformed U.S. Treasuries.

This integration allows Bitget Wallet to bring those higher yields to everyday users in a simplified format. The wallet’s existing User Protection Fund—backed by 6,500 BTC worth over US$700 million—further strengthens security alongside the transparency of on-chain verification.

Industry Leaders Weigh In

Commenting on the launch, Stani Kulechov, founder of Aave Labs, said: “Bitget Wallet is making Aave’s yields simple to access for more people globally. By connecting easy-to-use wallets with trusted on-chain markets, everyday savers can now benefit from open and transparent finance.”

Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, added: “Partnering with Aave allows us to connect institutional-grade yield opportunities with a wider user base. Users can earn higher APY with real-time accrual and withdraw anytime—all within the same wallet they already use for trading, payments, and discovery.”

Expansion Plans and Promotional Boost

The Stablecoin Earn Plus product was built in collaboration with TokenLogic, a service provider. It is based on Aave’s interest-bearing aTokens, which automatically distribute yields. Bitget Wallet plans to expand the offering to additional stablecoins, protocols, and blockchains in the coming months.

As part of the launch, users participating between September 9 and September 15 will benefit from an introductory APY of 18% during the first week, showing Bitget Wallet’s “Crypto for Everyone” vision to make digital assets a mainstream tool for savings and investment worldwide.

Bitget Wallet Launches Fiat Withdrawal Feature with MoonPay

In June, Bitget Wallet announced that it had launched a fiat withdrawal feature through a new partnership with crypto payments platform MoonPay

The wallet provider explains that the integration allows users to sell stablecoins such as USDT and USDC for over 25 fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and AUD, directly within the self-custodial wallet.

