Bitcoin’s Growing Correlation With Global M2 Liquidity Supports $180K Target, Says VanEck CEO

VanEck CEO says Bitcoin's 0.5 correlation with global M2 liquidity supports $180K target as global money supply doubled from $50T to $100T since 2013 with BTC up 700x.

VanEck CEO Jan Van Eck has issued a bullish projection, stating that Bitcoin’s growing correlation with global M2 liquidity could propel it to $180K before the end of the bull run.

In the latest VanEck Mid-October 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck report, the asset manager revealed that Bitcoin’s price has long moved with the ebb and flow of global money supply.

Since 2014, Bitcoin has exhibited roughly a 0.5 correlation (r² = 0.25) with total global M2 growth, meaning changes in fiat currency liquidity have explained a meaningful portion of its long-term returns.

“While this relationship tends to weaken during short-lived shocks, such as COVID in 2020, the 2024 election, or the ‘Tariff Tantrum’ of 2025, broader trends in monetary expansion continue to dominate Bitcoin’s cycles,” VanEck said.

Bitcoin 700x Gains Since 2013 Boosted By $100T Global Liquidity Rise

VanEck Investment Analyst Nathan Frankovitz observed that since 2013, global liquidity across the top five currencies has roughly doubled from $50 trillion to nearly $100 trillion, during which Bitcoin’s price has increased over 700x.

Among major currencies, the euro M2 money supply remains the strongest explanatory variable (r = 0.69, t = 10), which solidifies Bitcoin’s growing role as a neutral reserve asset amid synchronized currency debasement.

With Bitcoin comprising approximately 2% of the global money supply, VanEck believes owning less than 2% of Bitcoin or other digital assets implicitly expresses a short position in the asset class.

For these reasons, VanEck has reaffirmed its $180,000 year-end Bitcoin price target despite recent market volatility. VanEck believes the futures market plays a major role in whether Bitcoin can reach the ambitious $180K target.

Since October 2020, nearly 73% of Bitcoin’s price variance has been explained by changes in futures open interest (t = 71).

As of early October 2025, futures leverage sat near its 95th percentile, with cash collateral backing Bitcoin futures at record highs (~$145B).

Open interest peaked at $52B on October 6th before falling to $39B on October 10th following an 8-hour, 20% BTC drawdown.

Additionally, leverage has never sustained levels above 30% for more than 75 days, suggesting a limit on sustained risk appetite.

However, the composition of leverage has matured, with greater participation from institutions, miners, and ETF market makers shifting activity toward regulated venues like CME.

Recent Volatility and the Gold-Bitcoin Dynamic

Farzam Ehsani, Co-founder and CEO of VALR, told Cryptonews that gold’s recent $2.5 trillion market cap correction represents a natural cooling phase after an overheated rally, rather than a shift in investor confidence.

“The safe-haven debate may no longer be binary. Gold is resting, not retreating; Bitcoin is trying to catch up and not necessarily replace gold,” he added.

While Bitcoin’s upside isn’t assured, favorable macro developments such as soft U.S. CPI prints or easing trade tensions could shift capital rotation to BTC, supporting a potential rally toward $130,000-$132,000 in Q1 2026.

“Should the U.S. CPI print come out soft and trade talks yield a détente, investors may pivot from pure protection to growth participation. This shift would strengthen Bitcoin’s relative appeal as it straddles both narratives,” Ehsani told Cryptonews.

Bitcoin is consolidating within a range between $108,000 and $125,000, with the lower boundary acting as strong support.

The “Whale Buy Zone” around $108,600 suggests institutional accumulation, aligning with previous price reactions from this level.

As long as Bitcoin maintains support above $108,000, the chart structure favors a bullish continuation, with upside targets near $129,200 and potentially $141,000 if momentum strengthens.

A clear break above $125,000 would confirm renewed bullish strength.

However, a decisive drop below $108,000 could open the path toward lower supports near $95,000.

Overall, the current formation indicates consolidation before a likely upward continuation toward $130,000+.