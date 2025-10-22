Bitcoin Price Prediction: $1.2B ETF Outflows Pressure BTC as Traders Eye Key $107K Support

Bitcoin trades near $108K as $1.2B ETF outflows weigh on sentiment. Analysts eye $107K support for clues to BTC’s next move and potential Q4 rebound.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $107,950, with 24-hour trading volume exceeding $105 billion, as institutional investors trim exposure following a volatile mid-October selloff. According to CoinShares, digital-asset investment products recorded $513 million in outflows last week, the second-largest withdrawal of 2025.

Bitcoin accounted for the majority of the pullback, seeing $946 million in redemptions as fund managers reduced risk positions after sharp market swings.

Despite the downturn, activity remained high, with exchange-traded product (ETP) volumes near $51 billion, nearly double the yearly average. This indicates traders are still repositioning rather than exiting the market entirely.

U.S. Leads the Selling, Europe Buys the Dip

Outflows were concentrated in the United States, where funds shed roughly $621 million in a single week. In contrast, European investors took the opposite stance, Germany, Switzerland, and Canada saw combined inflows of about $144 million, reflecting dip-buying sentiment after the October 10 liquidation event that erased nearly $19 billion from crypto exchanges.

Among providers, BlackRock’s iShares and Grayscale saw the heaviest redemptions, totaling more than $1 billion combined. Fidelity and Bitwise experienced smaller withdrawals, while multi-asset funds in Europe posted only mild outflows of around $29 million.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis and Price Forecast

Bitcoin’s chart shows price consolidation within an ascending channel, holding near $107,950 after a rejection at $111,730. The 20-EMA and 50-EMA are flattening, signaling short-term indecision. However, a long lower wick on the recent candle suggests dip-buying interest around $107,700, aligning with the channel’s lower boundary.

The RSI near 45 indicates neutral momentum, with a potential bullish divergence forming. If BTC holds above $107,400, it could rebound toward $111,700 and $115,900. A decisive break below that level would expose downside targets near $104,400 and $101,100.

For traders, a long entry near $107,700 with a stop at $106,900 and target between $111,600–$115,900 offers a favorable setup. As volatility narrows, a breakout in either direction could define Bitcoin’s Q4 trajectory, potentially reviving optimism for a renewed institutional rally into year-end.

