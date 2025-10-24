BTC $110,334.78 -0.12%
ETH $3,891.72 0.54%
SOL $191.19 -0.24%
PEPE $0.0000070 1.85%
SHIB $0.000010 -0.28%
DOGE $0.19 -0.22%
XRP $2.48 3.14%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Fed Rate Cut Odds Jump to 97% as CPI Comes in Cool at 3% – Bullish for BTC?

Bitcoin
CPI comes in cool at 3.0% below expectations as Fed rate cut odds surge to 97% on Polymarket, positioning Bitcoin for potential $130K-$132K rally in Q1 2026.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Fed Rate Cut Odds Jump to 97% as CPI Comes in Cool at 3% – Bullish for BTC?

The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.0% year-over-year in September, coming in below economists’ expectations of 3.1% and marking the first time inflation has reached or exceeded 3% since January.

The cooler-than-expected reading came as a shock, with odds of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate cut in October surging to 97% on Polymarket immediately after the data release.

Fed Rate Cut Odds Jump to 97% as CPI Comes in Cool at 3% – Bullish for BTC?
Source: Polymarket

Bitcoin responded by climbing back above $111,000.

Inflation Data Beats Expectations Across All Metrics

The September inflation uptick was driven primarily by rising gas and food prices, with tariffs also contributing, according to market observers.

However, the monthly increase of just 0.3% came in well below the projected 0.4%. In comparison, core CPI, excluding food and energy, moderated slightly to 3.0% annually with a monthly gain of only 0.2% versus expectations of 0.3%.

Fed Rate Cut Odds Jump to 97% as CPI Comes in Cool at 3% – Bullish for BTC?
Source: BLS

The softer-than-anticipated figures across all inflation metrics, combined with recent labor market instability, have market participants now pricing in a 25 to 50 basis point rate cut at the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting.

Speaking with Cryptonews, Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR, explained how the macro environment could benefit Bitcoin moving forward.

Should the U.S. CPI print come out soft and trade talks yield a, investors may pivot from pure protection to growth participation,” Ehsani said.

This shift would strengthen Bitcoin’s relative appeal as it straddles both narratives—a hedge when things worsen, and an investment play when conditions stabilize.

He noted that favorable macro developments could support a potential rally toward $130,000-$132,000 in Q1 2026.

However, he cautioned that “Bitcoin’s path higher is not guaranteed” given its hybrid nature as both a store of value and a risk asset.

Market Participants Position for Fed Shift

An anonymous trader with a reported 100% win rate opened long positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum worth $155 million immediately after the CPI release.

Pre-market stock trading showed strong risk appetite with Nasdaq futures climbing 0.83% and S&P futures advancing 0.57%, which means broader market participants view the data as supportive for risk assets.

Crypto analysts, including Michael van de Poppe, suggested that lower-than-expected inflation readings could drive Bitcoin to a new all-time high within the next 30 days.

At the same time, Global M2 money supply continues to explain more than half of Bitcoin’s price variance, according to VanEck analysis, which they claim is “reaffirming Bitcoin’s role as an anti-money-printing asset”.

Fed Rate Cut Odds Jump to 97% as CPI Comes in Cool at 3% – Bullish for BTC?
Source: VanEck

Bitcoin futures open interest hit $52 billion before a wave of liquidations triggered an 18% price decline in early October.

However, VanEck analysts interpret this as a typical mid-cycle pullback rather than the beginning of a prolonged bear market, noting that leverage metrics have returned to normal levels at the 61st percentile.

Additionally, they see growing correlations between blockchain network revenues and token prices, alongside continued corporate Bitcoin accumulation, as a sign of increasing institutional integration of digital assets into traditional investment frameworks.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Will Historical MACD Pattern Repeat or Break?

According to analyst Ali Martinez, Bitcoin’s monthly MACD indicator shows concerning historical patterns, with every previous bearish cross on the monthly timeframe coinciding with average price drops of around 70% based on four instances since 2012.

These declines included an 80.46% drawdown in February 2012, a 73.23% drop around March 2018, a 60.20% correction in December 2019, and a 70.77% plunge around September 2021.

However, these bearish crosses occurred after major bull-market peaks and served as lagging confirmation of trend changes rather than predictive warnings.

The current price of around $110,000 represents approximately a 12% decline from recent highs around $126,000.

This means if a bearish MACD cross materializes, it would confirm the already evident weakness rather than serve as a warning.

The monetary policy environment with imminent rate cuts differs substantially from previous bearish MACD periods that occurred during Fed tightening cycles.

As it stands now, extended consolidation between $95,000 and $120,000 appears most likely in the near term as markets digest competing forces.

However, a breakout above $120,000 on sustained volume could accelerate movement toward the $130,000- $132,000 range by Q1 2026 if macroeconomic conditions remain supportive.

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Erases Gains After Rebound as US-China Trade Tensions Escalate; Bitcoin Drops to $108K
2025-10-22 04:45:20
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 16:56:33
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$110,335
0.12 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$3,892
0.54 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,921,748,233,869
3.34
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Erases Gains After Rebound as US-China Trade Tensions Escalate; Bitcoin Drops to $108K
2025-10-22 04:45:20
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 16:56:33
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Features
So Much for ‘Uptober’. Could Bitcoin Slip Under $100,000 By Month-End?
Jeffrey Gogo
Jeffrey Gogo
2025-10-24 13:06:58
Bitcoin News
ETFs Rotate Amid U.S.-China Tension — Bitcoin See $20M Inflows While Ethereum Bleeds $127 M
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-24 12:10:27
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors