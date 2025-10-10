BTC $121,374.38 0.32%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Same Signal That Preceded Big Crash Just Flashed Again – Should You Panic?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Market déjà vu? The same warning that preceded past crashes returns, Bitcoin price prediction shows volatility ahead.
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Same Signal That Preceded Big Crash Just Flashed Again – Should You Panic?
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Same Signal That Preceded Big Crash Just Flashed Again – Should You Panic?

Bitcoin is trading with a bearish bias, falling around 1.6% over the past 24 hours. At the moment, it’s around $121,639 as traders grew cautious following a key sell signal flashing on the daily chart. Overall, the trading sentiment appears to have turned bearish, as the TD Sequential indicator, historically reliable for timing corrections, has reappeared, raising fears of a potential short-term pullback.

Market analyst Ali (@ali_charts) noted that similar signals earlier this year led to notable declines:

  • A 7% dip in mid-July following the first alert.
  • A 13% drop in mid-August after the next trigger.

This pattern suggests a possible cooling phase ahead, though many traders see it as part of a larger, still-intact uptrend. Bitcoin’s overall structure remains supported by institutional inflows and strong technical foundations, with critical support zones near $122,000 and $116,700 holding firm so far.

Market Psychology Mirrors Past Cycles

According to trader @KillaXBT, the emotional setup in today’s market is nearly identical to the 2022–2023 bear market bottom — only reversed. Back then, investors were afraid to buy near $16,000–$20,000. Now, that same collective psychology has flipped, as traders hesitate to sell during what could be the cycle’s euphoric peak.

“The market’s only real edge is human emotion,” Killa wrote. “It doesn’t need to outsmart anyone — it just waits for you to outsmart yourself.”

That sentiment captures the paradox many investors face: fear of missing out on further gains versus fear of holding through another correction. Yet historically, such hesitation often precedes periods of volatility rather than prolonged collapse.

Bitcoin Technical Setup: Triangle Nearing Resolution

Bitcoin’s price action remains within a narrow band between $119,500 and $122,500, forming a short-term symmetrical triangle. The 4-hour chart highlights the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near $119,520 as a critical support zone, with the 50-period SMA at $122,365 providing overhead resistance.

Momentum indicators suggest indecision. The RSI sits near 47, reflecting neutral sentiment, while the MACD histogram shows contracting bearish pressure.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If Bitcoin rebounds from $119,500, it could reclaim $124,000 and retest $126,200, a breakout that would likely complete the Bearish Butterfly pattern highlighted in previous forecasts.

However, if the $119,500–$117,400 range fails to hold, the following key levels lie at $115,400 and $112,000. The broader uptrend remains intact as long as Bitcoin trades above $115,000, supported by the rising trendline from September’s lows.

For now, Bitcoin’s consolidation looks more like preparation than exhaustion. A decisive move above $126,200 could ignite another rally toward $130,000, while institutional liquidity and ETF inflows continue to support long-term optimism heading into Q4 2025.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $23 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.013095—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Bitcoin
BTC
$121,374
0.32 %
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
