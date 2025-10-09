BTC $123,218.55 0.56%
ETH $4,385.44 -2.05%
SOL $224.76 1.43%
PEPE $0.0000092 -1.54%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.38%
DOGE $0.24 -2.27%
XRP $2.83 -1.62%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Data Reveals Something Unusual – Whales Still Aren’t Taking Profits. What Do They Know?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Whales aren’t selling even as BTC hits records — Bitcoin price prediction reveals why long-term holders still see upside ahead.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin’s price is steady near $123,000, consolidating after briefly reaching $126,000 this week. Onchain data shows that large holders are still not selling, even as prices approach record highs. According to CryptoQuant, realized profits over the past 30 days stand at 0.26 million BTC (around $30 billion), almost 50% lower than July and well below the profit levels seen during the March and December 2024 rallies.

This low level of profit-taking indicates that long-term investors continue to hold rather than exit the market. “As long as realized profits remain positive and trending higher, the market can still extend its uptrend,” said Julio Moreno, Head of Research at CryptoQuant. Historically, a drop in realized profits has coincided with cycle peaks, as long-term holders begin reducing exposure.

Short-term investors have taken limited gains, averaging only 2%, compared with 8% margins often seen near market tops. Long-term holders, meanwhile, still have unrealized gains of around 129%, far below the 300% range that has previously marked overheated conditions.

Key insights from the latest data:

  • Profit-taking remains low: Realized gains are down roughly 50% since July.
  • Long-term holders are steady: Average unrealized gains are well below prior cycle extremes.
  • Market still stable: The data suggests ongoing accumulation rather than broad selling.

Overall, the data points to a steady market structure. With limited selling pressure and controlled profit-taking, Bitcoin’s rally appears supported by conviction rather than speculation.

Onchain Patterns Point to Continued Accumulation

Data from CryptoQuant indicates that long-term “OG” wallets, which are addresses holding Bitcoin for over ten years, have been largely inactive. Only 5,000 BTC were moved in the past month, about half the volume seen during the 2024 market peaks. This lack of movement, combined with low profit-taking, suggests that long-term holders are staying put, indicating a market top may still be some distance away.

Analysts note that realized profits, while modest, continue to trend upward every year, a pattern historically linked to steady price growth rather than exhaustion.

JPMorgan analysts share a similar view, arguing that Bitcoin remains undervalued relative to gold and could rise toward $165,000 if ETF inflows and demand for inflation-resistant assets persist.

Key observations from current on-chain data:

  • Long-term holders inactive: Only 5,000 BTC moved this month, signaling low selling pressure.
  • Profit trend improving: Realized profits rising gradually year-on-year.
  • Institutional outlook positive: JPMorgan sees potential upside toward $165,000.

Together, these signals point to continued accumulation rather than distribution, suggesting that investors view current levels as part of an ongoing growth phase rather than a topping point.

Bitcoin Technical Structure Supports a Push Toward $130K

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin remains in a well-defined ascending channel, supported by the 50- and 100-period SMAs at $122,000 and $116,700, respectively. Price action has consistently formed higher lows since mid-September, confirming buyers’ control.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

However, a bearish butterfly pattern is developing, with a potential reversal zone (PRZ) between $128,000 and $130,000. RSI readings near 53 suggest stable momentum, but a bearish divergence could emerge if Bitcoin breaks above $126,200 without further RSI strength, a signal that short-term consolidation may follow.

A decisive breakout above $126,240 would open the path toward $130,000, completing the harmonic pattern and marking a likely short-term resistance zone. Failure to hold $122,000 could trigger a pullback toward $118,500, aligned with the channel’s lower boundary.

Still, the broader market structure remains bullish. As accumulation deepens, a sustained breakout above $130,000 could propel Bitcoin toward $135,000, extending its dominant uptrend into Q4. For investors eyeing long-term positions, any retracement near $121K–$122K may represent an ideal accumulation zone before the next leg higher.

Presale Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Blends Meme Power With Gym-Bro Energy

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fueled token designed for degens who thrive on 1000x leverage and relentless hustle. More than just a meme coin, $MAXI represents a community-driven culture that fuses trading intensity with gym-bro energy, caffeine, and competitive camaraderie.

By holding $MAXI, investors unlock staking rewards, trading contests, and access to gamified partner events. The smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added confidence in the project’s foundations.

Momentum is strong. The presale has already raised over $2.87 million, with tokens priced at just $0.0002615. This figure will rise as the presale progresses, making early entry more attractive.

$MAXI holders gain access to:

  • Staking rewards with dynamic APYs
  • Trading contests with leaderboard prizes
  • Community-driven partner events and future integrations

You can buy $MAXI on the official Maxi Doge website using ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a bank card.

Visit the Official Maxi Doge Website Here

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story
2025-10-08 20:15:29
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-09 09:36:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-09 09:11:03
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$123,219
0.56 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,406,246,297,792
1.38
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story
2025-10-08 20:15:29
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-09 09:36:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-09 09:11:03
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Opinions
Crypto’s Dirty Secret: Many Crypto Giants Sell Trust While Hoarding Shadows
Anthony Anzalone
Anthony Anzalone
2025-10-09 13:48:38
Opinions
The Exchange Trilemma Is Dead: Enter the Universal Exchange
Gracy Chen
Gracy Chen
2025-10-09 13:39:20
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors