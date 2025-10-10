‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Agrees to $48M Deal to Resolve US Tax Fraud Case

Ver reached a tentative $48m deferred-prosecution deal with the US Justice Department, allowing charges to be dropped if he meets the terms, the NYT reported.

Last updated: October 9, 2025

Roger Ver, one of the most recognizable figures in crypto, has agreed to pay $48m to settle a US tax fraud case. The deal marks a turning point in a saga that has drawn political attention. It also reflects the shifting approach to crypto regulation under President Donald Trump.

Ver, 46, rose to prominence in Bitcoin’s early years for his relentless evangelism. His efforts earned him the nickname “Bitcoin Jesus.”

The New York Times reported Thursday that Ver has reached a tentative deferred-prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice. The $48m deal marks the same amount prosecutors said he owed, in exchange for the eventual dismissal of charges if he complies with the agreement’s terms.

In 2024, prosecutors charged him with fraud and tax evasion. They alleged he concealed digital asset holdings and failed to pay taxes after renouncing his US citizenship in 2014.

The Justice Department has not yet filed the deal in court, and it could still change before being finalized.

Washington’s Stance on Crypto Softens Under Trump’s Second Term

The case comes at a time of major change in Washington’s approach to crypto. Since Trump’s return to the White House, regulators have eased their stance. Earlier, enforcement had been far more aggressive under the previous administration.

Now, lawsuits by the SEC against exchanges such as Coinbase have been dropped. In addition, several prominent crypto figures have received presidential pardons.

Earlier this year, Trump pardoned Ross Ulbricht, founder of the Silk Road marketplace, who was serving a life sentence, and later extended clemency to the founders of BitMEX, who had pleaded guilty to violating anti–money laundering laws.

‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Turned to Trump Allies as Legal Pressures Mounted

Ver has sought to align himself with Trump’s orbit throughout his legal troubles. Earlier this year, he paid $600,000 to Trump ally Roger Stone to lobby against the tax provisions central to his case.

Lobbying records also show that Ver hired attorneys Christopher Kise and Brian Ballard, both of whom have long-standing ties to Trump’s political network.

The Justice Department accused Ver of hiding the true value of his Bitcoin holdings. The filings were connected to his decision to renounce US citizenship. At that time, Americans were required to pay an “exit tax” on all global assets, including cryptocurrency. Prosecutors argued that by concealing his holdings, Ver deprived the US of millions in taxes.

Ver Challenged Spain’s Approval of US Extradition

Ver was arrested in Spain in 2024 following a US extradition request. He later filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, claiming Spain had violated his legal protections by approving the extradition to Los Angeles.

In January, Ver said in a video posted online that he faced a possible sentence exceeding 100 years if convicted, framing his prosecution as politically motivated. In a message to Trump on X, he wrote, “Mr. President, I am an American, and I need your help. Only you, with your commitment to justice, can save me.”

The settlement, if finalized, would close one of the most high-profile tax cases involving a cryptocurrency pioneer. For Ver, once celebrated for bringing Bitcoin to the mainstream, it marks a dramatic turn in a career defined by both innovation and controversy.