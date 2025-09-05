BTC $110,549.92 0.37%
Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Falls 2% Despite Rising Odds of Fed Easing After Weak U.S. Jobs Report  – $108K BTC By Weekend?

Bitcoin fed rate cut
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price looks like it’s heading toward $108K by the weekend after weak U.S. job growth and rising unemployment point to a cooling economy.

Although the miss in non-farm payrolls (22,000 vs. 76,500 expected) and the jump in unemployment to 4.3% reinforce the case that the Fed may need to shift sooner rather than later, Bitcoin’s volatility has painted a bearish daily candle.

The candle opened Friday at $110,730.87, and immediately after the jobs report came in, the price rocketed to a 9-day high of $113,384 before cooling below the daily open to $110,634 at the time of writing.

$108K BTC Incoming by Weekend as Big Money Flees Market

Historically, Bitcoin has reacted positively to signs of lower interest rates because looser policy reduces pressure on risk assets and supports liquidity inflows.

This could help Bitcoin gain momentum, especially as traders price in a softer dollar and declining Treasury yields.

Regarding the Fed’s September decision, the Job data is dovish, but whether it’s enough to warrant a rate cut is less certain.

The Fed typically looks at broader indicators, including inflation trends, wage growth, and consumer spending.

While the labor market is clearly weakening, with this being the slowest pace of job creation since late 2021, the Fed may still be cautious about cutting rates immediately if inflation remains above target.

That said, the rise in unemployment to a four-year high does increase pressure on the Fed to act, and markets are likely to price in a higher probability of at least one cut in September, or indicate that a cut is imminent at the next FOMC meeting (September 16-17).

However, the current weakness in the market is making investors stay cautious.

Data from CryptoQuant reveals that in the last 30 days, whale reserves have fallen by more than 100,000 BTC, which often indicates intense risk aversion among large investors.

Bitcoin Falls 2% Despite Rising Odds of Fed Easing After Weak U.S. Jobs Report – $108K BTC By Weekend?
Source: CryptoQuant

This selling pressure has been penalizing the price structure in the short term, ultimately making analysts believe Bitcoin might be pushing below $108,000 this weekend.

One major factor intensifying this pressure is that the growth of Bitcoin accumulation by corporate institutions has slowed sharply.

Strategy (the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world) has seen its monthly BTC purchases collapse from +134K in November 2024 to just 3.7K in August 2025.

“Money Always Resets”: Why Bitwise Sees Bullish Long-Term Future

Market health data from Coinglass now shows that BTC has huge liquidity clusters around the $95K level, which coincides with the CME gap around $92K-$93K that could be filled if the $108K support is broken.

However, market analyst Crypto Lord asserts that Bitcoin is currently printing a series of higher lows, which indicates a bullish underlying trend despite short-term volatility.

According to him, every dip since August has been defended, showing that buyers are stepping in earlier with every pullback.

This type of structure often builds the foundation for an eventual breakout higher.

Jeff Park, Bitcoin Advisor at Bitwise Invest, recently shared with Natalie Brunell in a financial series that Bitcoin’s long-term market outlook is very bullish.

He said that anyone who studies the history of money would see that at some point, it always resets.

Looking at the dollar, it is losing its reserve currency status, now down to 42% of global reserves, while Bitcoin continues to play an important role in the changing monetary order, with ETFs, retail, corporate, and national treasuries adopting it.

Bitcoin Falls 2% Despite Rising Odds of Fed Easing After Weak U.S. Jobs Report – $108K BTC By Weekend?
Source: X/ Balaji

Head and Shoulders Pattern: $108K BTC by Weekend or $97K Drop?

On the technical front, the Bitcoin 8-hour chart shows a classic Head and Shoulders pattern forming after the rally toward $125K, indicating a bearish reversal.

The left shoulder, head, and right shoulder are clearly outlined, with the neckline acting as the key support level.

Once the price broke below the neckline at around $113K, it confirmed the bearish structure.

Bitcoin Falls 2% Despite Rising Odds of Fed Easing After Weak U.S. Jobs Report – $108K BTC By Weekend?
Source: TradingView

The market has since retested the neckline and failed to reclaim it, suggesting sellers remain in control. Break-of-structure (BOS) marks reinforce the downward momentum, while the recent breakout attempt has also been rejected.

Given this setup, Bitcoin looks primed for further downside, with near-term targets aligning around $107K–$105K, and deeper continuation potentially extending toward $97K if selling pressure accelerates.

Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

News
Weekly Crypto Regulation News: Fed Sets Stablecoin Showdown and Spot Trading Gains Momentum
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-05 17:37:06
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Falls 2% Despite Rising Odds of Fed Easing After Weak U.S. Jobs Report  – $108K BTC By Weekend?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-05 17:22:36
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
