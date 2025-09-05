BTC $112,857.07 2.12%
ETH $4,452.66 1.64%
SOL $208.12 0.44%
PEPE $0.0000097 2.34%
SHIB $0.000012 1.82%
DOGE $0.21 1.67%
XRP $2.87 1.26%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.59
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Legendary BTC Wallet Suddenly Moves $52 Million – Is Satoshi Alive? 

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is trading around $112,300 today, with daily trading volumes topping $47.78 billion and a market cap of more than $2.23 trillion. But beyond the price, one story has caught the market’s attention: a Bitcoin wallet that hadn’t moved its coins since 2012 suddenly came alive.

The wallet held 479 BTC, worth over $52 million at today’s prices. This week, it shifted around 80 BTC (roughly $8.9 million) into new addresses. Moves like this from “whales”, large holders, often grab attention because they can signal selling or repositioning after years of inactivity.

Source: Mempool

This isn’t the only whale activity lately.

Just days ago, another holder deposited 2,000 BTC ($216 million) onto an exchange and swapped it into Ethereum. In July, a massive 80,000 BTC transfer, one of the largest ever, was handled by Galaxy Digital on behalf of a client.

Why Whales Matter

Whales aren’t always individual traders; they can be early miners or institutions that collected coins in Bitcoin’s early years. When they start moving coins, traders watch closely, since selling pressure could weigh on prices.

At the same time, experts argue that gradual selling by whales often helps avoid sudden, extreme volatility.

Right now, Bitcoin has cooled from its $124,128 high last month, slipping about 12%. It’s been stuck between $110,000 and $120,000 for weeks. Interestingly, in prediction markets, about 70% of traders expect BTC to drop toward $105,000 before attempting another breakout to $125,000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Short-Term Technical Outlook

On the chart, the Bitcoin price prediction appears bullish as BTC is forming an ascending triangle, a pattern that often signals a breakout to higher levels. Price is pressing against the $113,152 zone, which lines up with the 200-day EMA (a key moving average).

Since bouncing from $106,000, BTC has been building higher lows, showing buyers are stepping in.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI at 60 signals momentum is healthy but not overextended. A bullish engulfing candle at $111,200 confirms demand is strong. If Bitcoin clears $113,400, it could run toward $115,600 and $117,500. On the downside, if support at $111,200 breaks, we could see dips to $109,350 or $107,407.

For traders, the setup looks promising: a breakout above $113,400 could be an entry, with targets at $115,600–$117,500.

Looking further ahead, if momentum holds, Bitcoin could eye the $130,000 milestone, giving long-term holders plenty to stay optimistic about.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012865—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin
2025-09-04 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.87
1.26 %
XRP
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2193
1.67 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,066,512,671,608
2.51
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin
2025-09-04 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Legendary BTC Wallet Suddenly Moves $52 Million – Is Satoshi Alive? 
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-05 12:18:47
Altcoin News
Stablecoin Giant Tether in Talks to Deepen Gold Investments Beyond $8.7B Reserves
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-05 12:17:36
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors