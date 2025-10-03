BTC $120,471.17 1.44%
ETH $4,485.57 2.16%
SOL $231.21 2.49%
PEPE $0.0000099 -0.82%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.68%
DOGE $0.25 -0.39%
XRP $3.04 1.90%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Bitcoin ETFs Just Pulled $2.25B in 4 Days — Here Are the Top 3 Leaders

Bitcoin ETFs ETFs Ethereum ETFs
BlackRock’s IBIT led the session with $466.55 million in net inflow, pushing its cumulative total to $61.84 billion.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Bitcoin ETFs Just Pulled $2.25B in 4 Days — Here Are the Top 3 Leaders

Bitcoin ETFs have recorded four straight days of inflows totaling $2.25 billion, with BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK & 21Shares emerging as the top performers.

Key Takeaways:

  • Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $2.25 billion over four days, led by BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK & 21Shares.
  • IBIT topped the latest session with $466.55 million in inflows, as Bitcoin reclaimed $120,000.
  • ETF momentum signals accelerating institutional demand at the start of historically bullish “Uptober.”

Inflows for the latest trading session alone reached $627.24 million as institutional capital continues to pour in, following Bitcoin’s climb above $120,000, according to SoSoValue.

BlackRock’s IBIT led the session with $466.55 million in net inflow, pushing its cumulative total to $61.84 billion.

Fidelity and ARK Lead Bitcoin ETF Inflows Behind BlackRock’s Surge

Fidelity’s FBTC followed with $89.62 million, while ARK and 21Shares’ ARKB brought in $45.18 million.

The surge in flows reflects renewed institutional confidence as spot Bitcoin ETFs regain momentum following weeks of market consolidation.

The rally in ETF activity coincides with Bitcoin’s price rebound, which saw the asset hit an intraday high of $120,550 before pulling back slightly to $119,912 at the time of writing.

Technical indicators remain bullish, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding at 64.38 and the MACD histogram widening, both suggesting continued upward pressure.

A confirmed breakout above $120,550 could pave the way toward $123,000, while near-term support sits around $117,000.

ETF market data shows that BlackRock’s IBIT, listed on NASDAQ, now manages $93.95 billion in assets with 62.25 million shares traded on the day.

Fidelity’s FBTC, trading on CBOE, holds $24.91 billion in net assets, while ARKB, also on CBOE, manages $5.43 billion. All three funds closed the day with gains near or above 2.9%.

Ethereum ETFs also attracted investor attention, posting $1.06 billion in inflows over the same four-day period.

However, their daily figures still lag behind their Bitcoin counterparts, underscoring BTC’s dominant position in the current rally.

The strong ETF inflows suggest that institutional demand is not only returning but accelerating, boosted by the start of October, a month historically known for bullish momentum in crypto markets.

With $161.03 billion now locked in Bitcoin ETFs, representing 6.7% of Bitcoin’s total market cap, market watchers are closely eyeing whether this surge keeps momentum.

Bitcoin ETPs Now Hold Over 1.47 Million BTC

Data from HODL15Capital shows bitcoin ETPs now hold more than 1.47 million BTC, or about 7% of the capped supply, with U.S. ETFs accounting for 1.29 million BTC.

BlackRock’s IBIT leads with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with nearly 200,000.

Globally, bitcoin ETPs have added 170,000 BTC so far in 2025, worth $18.7 billion, though August brought net outflows of $301 million as investors rotated into ether funds, which drew $3.95 billion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications, including multiple Solana and XRP products.

Franklin Templeton’s proposals for both tokens were delayed until November 14, while BlackRock’s Ethereum staking amendment was pushed to October 30.

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% approval probability for Solana and XRP ETFs this year, with prediction markets putting Solana’s odds near 99%.

Despite near-term outflows, digital asset inflows have bounced back sharply in September, with $2.48 billion entering funds last week alone.

Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$120,471
1.44 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,486
2.16 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,337,208,793,542
9.2
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Features
FOMO Pushes Institutions to Double Down on 5% Bitcoin Allocation — Laser Digital CEO
Jeffrey Gogo
Jeffrey Gogo
2025-10-03 10:39:54
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 3, 2025
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
2025-10-03 10:23:42
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors