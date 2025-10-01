BTC $118,457.84 3.70%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC's $118K Breakout Rally Hit $124K Next?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC breaks $118K with Metaplanet’s $600M buy, Alvara’s tokenization push, and U.S. tax relief fueling confidence for $124K.
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Alvara Protocol is aiming to reshape asset management through blockchain. Co-founder Dominic Ryder described his project’s new Ethereum-based standard, ERC-7621, as the “Basket Token Standard” (BTS). It allows real estate, commodities, and multiple ERC-20 tokens to be packaged into investment baskets, much like index funds.

Ryder envisions Alvara becoming the “Fidelity of tokenized assets,” opening the door for venture capital firms to create products like distressed “value baskets” or elite “all-star baskets.”

If widely adopted, ERC-7621 could mirror the role ERC-721 played for NFTs, making tokenization accessible at scale. Broader adoption of tokenized funds indirectly strengthens Bitcoin’s position as the market’s most trusted digital asset, encouraging institutional involvement and expanding blockchain’s reach.

Metaplanet Climbs to Fourth-Largest BTC Holder

Institutional appetite for Bitcoin is also accelerating. Japanese investment firm Metaplanet recently added 5,268 BTC worth roughly $600 million, bringing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC. At today’s price of $118,353, the stash is valued at $3.6 billion, giving the firm an unrealized profit of about 7.5% based on its average cost near $108,000.

Metaplanet’s aggressive strategy, launched in April 2024, has quickly made it the fourth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. Its growing presence adds further pressure to Bitcoin’s limited supply, reinforcing the narrative of BTC as a treasury asset and supporting long-term price appreciation.

U.S. Lawmakers Revisit Crypto Taxation Rules

In Washington, lawmakers are shifting tone on digital asset taxes. The U.S. Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on crypto taxation following fresh IRS guidance easing the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT).

The rule change allows companies to exclude unrealized crypto gains and losses from CAMT calculations, offering relief to major holders like Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which owns more than 640,000 BTC.

Policy experts from Coinbase and Coin Center are expected to testify. The move could ease selling pressure on corporate treasuries and foster more stable long-term confidence in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Breakout Targets $124K

Technically, Bitcoin has staged a decisive breakout, climbing above $118,000 and breaking through a descending trendline that capped rallies since mid-September.

A bullish engulfing candle on the 4-hour chart, combined with heavy trading volume, underscores renewed buyer conviction. Price has reclaimed both the 50-day SMA at $112,037 and the 100-day SMA at $113,395, now key support levels.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI sits above 80, suggesting strong demand but also short-term overbought conditions. A retest of the $116,950 breakout zone may occur before the next leg higher.

If momentum holds, Bitcoin could test $120,200, then $122,335, and ultimately $124,525 — resistance that capped rallies earlier this year.

Traders eyeing entries may look for pullbacks toward $117,000–$117,500, with upside potential extending toward $128,000 in the weeks ahead.

This breakout not only highlights renewed technical strength but also dovetails with growing institutional demand and favorable regulatory shifts, setting the stage for a potentially stronger Bitcoin rally into year-end.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $19.4 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.013005—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 30 September – XRP, Aster, Cardano
2025-09-30 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
Bitcoin News
Japanese Loans Giant MBK Announces $2M Bitcoin Purchase, Crypto Exchange Deal
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-10-01 23:30:00
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-01 22:45:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
