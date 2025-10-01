Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC’s $118K Breakout Rally Hit $124K Next?

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC breaks $118K with Metaplanet’s $600M buy, Alvara’s tokenization push, and U.S. tax relief fueling confidence for $124K.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 1, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Alvara Protocol is aiming to reshape asset management through blockchain. Co-founder Dominic Ryder described his project’s new Ethereum-based standard, ERC-7621, as the “Basket Token Standard” (BTS). It allows real estate, commodities, and multiple ERC-20 tokens to be packaged into investment baskets, much like index funds.

Ryder envisions Alvara becoming the “Fidelity of tokenized assets,” opening the door for venture capital firms to create products like distressed “value baskets” or elite “all-star baskets.”

Most people just trade assets.



With Alvara, the portfolio itself can become the product.



Mint a basket → earn fees → build a record.



And if you want out? Sell the entire strategy.



Performance becomes its own asset class. pic.twitter.com/GpoScUCv25 — Alvara (@AlvaraProtocol) October 1, 2025

If widely adopted, ERC-7621 could mirror the role ERC-721 played for NFTs, making tokenization accessible at scale. Broader adoption of tokenized funds indirectly strengthens Bitcoin’s position as the market’s most trusted digital asset, encouraging institutional involvement and expanding blockchain’s reach.

Metaplanet Climbs to Fourth-Largest BTC Holder

Institutional appetite for Bitcoin is also accelerating. Japanese investment firm Metaplanet recently added 5,268 BTC worth roughly $600 million, bringing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC. At today’s price of $118,353, the stash is valued at $3.6 billion, giving the firm an unrealized profit of about 7.5% based on its average cost near $108,000.

JUST IN: 🇯🇵 Metaplanet buys another 5,268 Bitcoin worth $615.6 MILLION.



They are now the 4th largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rsuJcIn9dd — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 1, 2025

Metaplanet’s aggressive strategy, launched in April 2024, has quickly made it the fourth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. Its growing presence adds further pressure to Bitcoin’s limited supply, reinforcing the narrative of BTC as a treasury asset and supporting long-term price appreciation.

U.S. Lawmakers Revisit Crypto Taxation Rules

In Washington, lawmakers are shifting tone on digital asset taxes. The U.S. Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on crypto taxation following fresh IRS guidance easing the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT).

The rule change allows companies to exclude unrealized crypto gains and losses from CAMT calculations, offering relief to major holders like Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which owns more than 640,000 BTC.

Policy experts from Coinbase and Coin Center are expected to testify. The move could ease selling pressure on corporate treasuries and foster more stable long-term confidence in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Breakout Targets $124K

Technically, Bitcoin has staged a decisive breakout, climbing above $118,000 and breaking through a descending trendline that capped rallies since mid-September.

A bullish engulfing candle on the 4-hour chart, combined with heavy trading volume, underscores renewed buyer conviction. Price has reclaimed both the 50-day SMA at $112,037 and the 100-day SMA at $113,395, now key support levels.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI sits above 80, suggesting strong demand but also short-term overbought conditions. A retest of the $116,950 breakout zone may occur before the next leg higher.

If momentum holds, Bitcoin could test $120,200, then $122,335, and ultimately $124,525 — resistance that capped rallies earlier this year.

Traders eyeing entries may look for pullbacks toward $117,000–$117,500, with upside potential extending toward $128,000 in the weeks ahead.

This breakout not only highlights renewed technical strength but also dovetails with growing institutional demand and favorable regulatory shifts, setting the stage for a potentially stronger Bitcoin rally into year-end.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $19.4 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.013005—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.