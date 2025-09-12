Bitcoin ETFs Ignite with $553M Daily Inflows, Fueling a $1.7B Bullish Streak

BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC reopened the floodgates—$553M into Bitcoin and $113M into Ether in a day—as cooler data and looming Fed cuts flipped risk math back in Wall Street’s favor.

Journalist Hassan Shittu Journalist Hassan Shittu About Author Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 12, 2025

Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States recorded another surge of inflows on Thursday, drawing $552.78 million in a single day as institutional investors rotated back into the asset with renewed conviction.

According to SoSoValue data, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the charge with $366.2 million in inflows, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with $134.7 million.

Bitwise’s BITB added $40.43 million, while smaller contributions came from VanEck, Invesco, and Franklin Templeton.

Institutional Appetite Revives as Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Post Heavy Inflows

The latest figures mark the fourth consecutive day of positive flows for U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs. Across those four sessions, inflows reached a cumulative $1.7 billion, reversing the weakness seen at the start of September when funds briefly posted their first weekly outflows since June.

On August 29, spot bitcoin ETFs shed $126.64 million, trimming total assets under management to $139.95 billion. Since then, sentiment has shifted sharply, with fresh inflows boosting total net assets to $149.64 billion, representing 6.57% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization.

Cumulative net inflows since launch have now reached $56.19 billion. Trading activity has also been robust, with volumes hitting $2.83 billion on Thursday.

Market watchers note that September is traditionally one of Bitcoin’s weakest months, but the recent streak of inflows suggests a renewed institutional appetite.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $115,455 at the time of writing, up 1.04% over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum products have also regained momentum after a rocky start to the month. Spot ether ETFs recorded $113.12 million in inflows on Thursday, led by Fidelity’s FETH with $88.34 million.

Bitwise’s ETHW contributed $19.65 million, and Grayscale’s ETHE added $14.58 million, while Franklin’s EZET and Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust posted smaller inflows.

A $17.39 million outflow from BlackRock’s ETHA partly offset the gains but was not enough to derail the overall positive trend.

Together, Bitcoin and Ether ETFs attracted more than $660 million in a single day, signaling a resurgence of institutional demand.

Ethereum (ETH) traded at $4,517 at press time, up 2.87% in 24 hours. The broader crypto market gained 1.81%.

The inflows follow a week of key U.S. economic releases that bolstered investor sentiment. Inflation data came in softer than expected, while labor statistics revisions pointed to a weaker jobs market.

📈 105 of 107 economists expect the Fed to cut rates 25 basis points on September 17 as Bitcoin surges above $116,000, targeting $140,000.#Bitcoin #RateCut #Fedhttps://t.co/iulmtuVc8z — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 12, 2025

Markets are now widely anticipating a 25 basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve on September 17, a shift that has fueled optimism across risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Funds See Mixed Flows as SEC Weighs New ETF Proposals

Digital asset investment products recorded $352 million in outflows last week, according to CoinShares, even as softer U.S. payroll data strengthened expectations of a September rate cut.

Trading volumes fell 27% from the prior week, signaling a cooling of investor appetite. Still, year-to-date inflows remain strong at $35.2 billion, slightly ahead of last year’s pace.

Regional flows were split, with the U.S. seeing $440 million in redemptions while Germany and Hong Kong attracted inflows of $85.1 million and $8.1 million, respectively.

Bitcoin remained resilient, pulling in $524 million. Ethereum, however, drove the overall outflows, losing $912 million across seven straight trading days.

Despite this, cumulative ETH inflows for the year stand at $11.2 billion. Solana and XRP continued steady streaks, attracting $1.16 billion and $1.22 billion, respectively, over the past 21 weeks.

Data from HODL15Capital shows bitcoin ETPs now hold more than 1.47 million BTC, or about 7% of the capped supply, with U.S. ETFs accounting for 1.29 million BTC.

BlackRock’s IBIT leads with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with nearly 200,000.

🚀 Bitcoin ETPs have amassed over 1.47 million BTC, accounting for roughly 7% of the cryptocurrency’s fixed 21 million supply.#Bitcoin #ETPshttps://t.co/4xyi1EEzE1 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 2, 2025

Globally, bitcoin ETPs have added 170,000 BTC so far in 2025, worth $18.7 billion, though August brought net outflows of $301 million as investors rotated into ether funds, which drew $3.95 billion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications, including multiple Solana and XRP products.

Franklin Templeton’s proposals for both tokens were delayed until November 14, while BlackRock’s Ethereum staking amendment was pushed to October 30.

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% approval probability for Solana and XRP ETFs this year, with prediction markets putting Solana’s odds near 99%.

Despite near-term outflows, digital asset inflows have bounced back sharply in September, with $2.48 billion entering funds last week alone.