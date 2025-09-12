BTC $115,184.06 0.55%
ETH $4,544.51 2.81%
SOL $239.28 5.70%
PEPE $0.000010 0.72%
SHIB $0.000013 1.86%
DOGE $0.26 6.31%
XRP $3.03 1.13%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.71
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Bitcoin ETFs Ignite with $553M Daily Inflows, Fueling a $1.7B Bullish Streak

Bitcoin Bitcoin ETFs ETFs
BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC reopened the floodgates—$553M into Bitcoin and $113M into Ether in a day—as cooler data and looming Fed cuts flipped risk math back in Wall Street’s favor.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Bitcoin ETFs Ignite with $553M Daily Inflow, Fueling a $1.7B Bullish Streak

Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States recorded another surge of inflows on Thursday, drawing $552.78 million in a single day as institutional investors rotated back into the asset with renewed conviction.

According to SoSoValue data, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the charge with $366.2 million in inflows, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with $134.7 million.

Bitwise’s BITB added $40.43 million, while smaller contributions came from VanEck, Invesco, and Franklin Templeton.

Source: SoSoValue

Institutional Appetite Revives as Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Post Heavy Inflows

The latest figures mark the fourth consecutive day of positive flows for U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs. Across those four sessions, inflows reached a cumulative $1.7 billion, reversing the weakness seen at the start of September when funds briefly posted their first weekly outflows since June.

On August 29, spot bitcoin ETFs shed $126.64 million, trimming total assets under management to $139.95 billion. Since then, sentiment has shifted sharply, with fresh inflows boosting total net assets to $149.64 billion, representing 6.57% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization.

Cumulative net inflows since launch have now reached $56.19 billion. Trading activity has also been robust, with volumes hitting $2.83 billion on Thursday.

Market watchers note that September is traditionally one of Bitcoin’s weakest months, but the recent streak of inflows suggests a renewed institutional appetite.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $115,455 at the time of writing, up 1.04% over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum products have also regained momentum after a rocky start to the month. Spot ether ETFs recorded $113.12 million in inflows on Thursday, led by Fidelity’s FETH with $88.34 million.

Bitwise’s ETHW contributed $19.65 million, and Grayscale’s ETHE added $14.58 million, while Franklin’s EZET and Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust posted smaller inflows.

A $17.39 million outflow from BlackRock’s ETHA partly offset the gains but was not enough to derail the overall positive trend.

Together, Bitcoin and Ether ETFs attracted more than $660 million in a single day, signaling a resurgence of institutional demand.

Ethereum (ETH) traded at $4,517 at press time, up 2.87% in 24 hours. The broader crypto market gained 1.81%.

The inflows follow a week of key U.S. economic releases that bolstered investor sentiment. Inflation data came in softer than expected, while labor statistics revisions pointed to a weaker jobs market.

Markets are now widely anticipating a 25 basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve on September 17, a shift that has fueled optimism across risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Funds See Mixed Flows as SEC Weighs New ETF Proposals

Digital asset investment products recorded $352 million in outflows last week, according to CoinShares, even as softer U.S. payroll data strengthened expectations of a September rate cut.

Trading volumes fell 27% from the prior week, signaling a cooling of investor appetite. Still, year-to-date inflows remain strong at $35.2 billion, slightly ahead of last year’s pace.

Source: Coinshares

Regional flows were split, with the U.S. seeing $440 million in redemptions while Germany and Hong Kong attracted inflows of $85.1 million and $8.1 million, respectively.

Bitcoin remained resilient, pulling in $524 million. Ethereum, however, drove the overall outflows, losing $912 million across seven straight trading days.

Despite this, cumulative ETH inflows for the year stand at $11.2 billion. Solana and XRP continued steady streaks, attracting $1.16 billion and $1.22 billion, respectively, over the past 21 weeks.

Data from HODL15Capital shows bitcoin ETPs now hold more than 1.47 million BTC, or about 7% of the capped supply, with U.S. ETFs accounting for 1.29 million BTC.

BlackRock’s IBIT leads with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with nearly 200,000.

Globally, bitcoin ETPs have added 170,000 BTC so far in 2025, worth $18.7 billion, though August brought net outflows of $301 million as investors rotated into ether funds, which drew $3.95 billion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications, including multiple Solana and XRP products.

Franklin Templeton’s proposals for both tokens were delayed until November 14, while BlackRock’s Ethereum staking amendment was pushed to October 30.

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% approval probability for Solana and XRP ETFs this year, with prediction markets putting Solana’s odds near 99%.

Despite near-term outflows, digital asset inflows have bounced back sharply in September, with $2.48 billion entering funds last week alone.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.03
1.13 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,218,695,737,524
5.23
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin ETFs Ignite with $553M Daily Inflows, Fueling a $1.7B Bullish Streak
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-12 15:17:31
Press Releases
Toobit Invites Traders to Win a Share of 50,000 USDT Prize Pool in Event Contracts Trading Challenge
2025-09-12 14:23:51
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors