BTC $115,463.78 0.82%
ETH $4,559.63 3.07%
SOL $240.68 6.28%
PEPE $0.000010 1.01%
SHIB $0.000013 2.36%
DOGE $0.26 6.00%
XRP $3.06 1.98%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.80
Cryptonews Blockchain News

105 of 107 Economists Expect Fed to Cut Rates 25 Basis Points on September 17: Reuters

fed rate cut
105 of 107 economists expect Fed to cut rates 25 basis points on September 17 as Bitcoin surges above $116,000 targeting $140,000 rally.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Nearly unanimous consensus among economists points to a Fed rate cut next week, with Bitcoin positioning for a potential rally toward $140,000 as monetary policy shifts toward accommodation.

A Reuters poll found 105 of 107 economists expect a 25 basis-point reduction on September 17, marking the first easing since the central bank paused its cycle in January.

Labor Market Weakness Drives Unanimous Rate Cut Consensus

The massive shift towards a rate cut comes after stalling job growth in August and sharp downward revisions erasing 900,000 jobs from the 12-month data through March.

Markets have fully priced in the September cut and now anticipate three reductions by year-end, compared to two just weeks ago.

Bitcoin surged above $116,000 following fresh inflation data that reinforced rate cut expectations.

Producer Price Index unexpectedly declined 0.1% in August against forecasts for a 0.3% increase, while Consumer Price Index confirmed headline inflation quickened but not enough to derail monetary easing bets.

The softer wholesale inflation and labor market weakness prompted the Fed to shift its focus from price stability concerns to supporting economic growth.

Weekly jobless claims spiked to 263,000, the highest since October 2021, while the unemployment rate holds at 4.3%.

105 of 107 Economists Expect Fed to Cut Rates 25 Basis Points on September 17: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Fed Pivot Triggers Bitcoin Rally Toward All-Time Highs

Bitcoin briefly touched $116,000 as investors positioned ahead of decisive Fed action, with the cryptocurrency gaining momentum from institutional flows and technical breakouts.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $553 million in net inflows on September 11, marking the fourth consecutive day of gains as allocators seek protection against currency debasement risks.

105 of 107 Economists Expect Fed to Cut Rates 25 Basis Points on September 17: Reuters
Source: SosoValue

Traders identified a key MACD bullish crossover on Bitcoin’s chart, the first since April’s low, historically preceding major rallies.

BitBull noted similar patterns drove 40% surges within a month, reaching new highs as momentum indicators flipped positive.

Technical analysis reveals Bitcoin breaking out of a descending channel containing price action since mid-August.

Two ascending triangle patterns emerged, with one completed triggering breakouts above channel resistance and a larger triangle validating the bullish thesis toward $120,000 targets.

However, accumulator addresses holding 266,000 BTC reached record levels even as futures market dynamics signal caution.

Whale participation declined with smaller traders driving volume, while futures taker sell pressure outpaced buys, creating bearish sentiment that could limit upside momentum.

The Value Area High sits at $114,000, with sustained moves above this level potentially pushing prices toward $117,600.

Conversely, failure to hold $111,950 may accelerate declines toward $107,250 as the market balances strong accumulation against fading speculative activity.

Powell Pressure Mounts as Trump Demands Aggressive Easing

President Trump intensified criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, demanding immediate rate cuts while threatening major lawsuits over interest cost policies.

Trump posted on Wednesday, declaring “NO INFLATION!!! TOO LATE. MUST LOWER THE RATE, BIG, RIGHT NOW. POWELL IS A TOTAL DISASTER.”

The political pressure coincides with Powell’s acknowledgment that employment risks may outweigh inflation concerns.

Speaking at Jackson Hole, Powell hinted at quarter-point cuts as “highly likely” while warning against assuming rapid easing sequences, stressing policy remains data-dependent.

In the Reuters report, Morgan Stanley’s Michael Gapen advocated for measured 25-basis-point reductions, noting four months of labor demand slowdown evidence.

“In short, ignore where inflation is today and ease policy to support the labor market. […] We think a 25bp rate cut in September is more likely than a larger cut,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also previously urged steeper 50-basis-point moves after core CPI cooled to 3.1% annually.

CME FedWatch shows 100% ease probability of September cuts, with major banks including Barclays and Deutsche Bank revising forecasts for imminent easing.

105 of 107 Economists Expect Fed to Cut Rates 25 Basis Points on September 17: Reuters
Source: CME

Similarly, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek expects a strong fourth-quarter performance for digital assets if rate cuts materialize, citing improved liquidity and institutional adoption driving $1.5 billion exchange revenue.

As Trump intensifies his replacement threat against Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that Trump’s Fed independence would create “very serious danger” for global economic stability.

Powell’s term expires in May, with replacement discussions intensifying amid political pressure for monetary accommodation.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.06
1.98 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,232,734,270,246
5.58
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Toobit Invites Traders to Win a Share of 50,000 USDT Prize Pool in Event Contracts Trading Challenge
2025-09-12 14:23:51
Bitcoin News
UK’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Smarter Web Eyes ‘Struggling’ Competitor Acquisitions for Discount Prices
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-12 13:50:44
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors