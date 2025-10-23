BTC $109,518.49 1.18%
ETH $3,850.87 0.89%
SOL $190.80 3.91%
PEPE $0.0000068 0.88%
SHIB $0.000010 1.28%
DOGE $0.19 1.84%
XRP $2.40 0.01%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Binance Founder CZ Says Tokenized Gold Isn’t Truly ‘On-Chain’ — And It’s Stirring Debate

Binance Changpeng Zhao Gold Tokenized Funds
Binance founder CZ Zhao's critique of Peter Schiff’s new venture frames the debate by asserting that tokenizing a physical asset simply creates a digital "trust-me-bro" IOU.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Binance Founder CZ Says Tokenized Gold Isn’t Truly ‘On-Chain’ — And It’s Stirring Debate

A heated debate has emerged in the crypto community after Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao claimed that tokenized gold, despite its rising popularity, isn’t truly “on-chain.”

His remarks came in response to gold advocate and longtime Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff, who recently announced plans to launch a blockchain-based tokenized gold platform.

Gold’s rally in traditional markets has further fueled the conversation; the metal’s recent renewed market activity has drawn renewed attention to its tokenized versions in the crypto space.

The Gold Debate Goes On-Chain: CZ and Peter Schiff Clash Over Blockchain’s “Real Value”

In a recent interview clip, Schiff described a system where users could buy gold through an app, store it in vaults, and transfer ownership digitally or redeem it for physical gold. “Ideally, the one thing that makes sense to put on a blockchain is gold,” Schiff said in the video.

“You can use tokenized gold as a medium of exchange, as a unit of account, and as a store of value.”

He added that the upcoming platform, built under his company Shift Gold, will allow instant transfers and redemption, promoting what he described as a “stable” digital asset tied to physical value.

However, CZ quickly weighed in on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that tokenized gold only simulates blockchain integration. “Tokenizing gold is NOT ‘on-chain’ gold,” he wrote.

“It’s tokenizing that you trust some third party will give you gold at some later date — maybe decades later, during a war, after management changes, etc. It’s a ‘trust me bro’ token.”

He added that such trust-based mechanisms explain why “no gold coins have really taken off” in the digital asset space.

The exchange between the two figures comes as tokenized gold markets hit new highs. On October 7, the combined market capitalization of gold-backed digital assets crossed the $3 billion mark, according to CoinGecko. Now, it is currently at over $3.75 billion.

Source: CoinGecko

Tokens such as Tether Gold (XAUT), PAX Gold (PAXG), and Kinesis Gold (KAU) led the market, each closely tracking spot gold prices, which briefly surged past $4,000 per ounce, an all-time high.

Source: CoinGecko

Trading volume for the asset class jumped to $640 million within 24 hours as investors sought refuge amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and global economic uncertainty.

Data from rwa.xyz shows continued growth in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, with total on-chain RWA value surpassing $34 billion.

Source: RWA.xyz

Tokenized commodities, led by gold, now account for more than $3.5 billion of that total, a 36% increase in the last month. Tether Gold and PAX Gold remain dominant, with market capitalizations of roughly $2.1 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

Despite the rising interest, CZ’s comment highlights a deeper question about whether these assets can truly be considered “on-chain.”

Are Tokenized Gold Really Not Fully Decentralized?

While tokenized gold allows holders to own digital representations of physical gold, typically pegged to weights like a troy ounce or a gram, the underlying asset remains stored off-chain in centralized vaults.

Issuers such as Paxos and Tether use smart contracts to mint tokens corresponding to gold reserves, offering audits and redemption options. But as CZ pointed out, the system still depends on third-party custodians to verify and safeguard those reserves.

In essence, while ownership of the tokens is recorded on the blockchain, the gold itself remains off-chain.

Each transaction relies on trust that the issuer indeed holds and manages the corresponding physical gold, a structure some critics argue undermines the core principles of decentralization.

For tokenized gold to be fully on-chain, both the representation and the settlement of ownership would need to occur without intermediary custodians, a technical and logistical challenge given that gold, as a physical commodity, cannot exist natively on a blockchain.

Currently, even the most transparent issuers still operate within traditional financial frameworks involving regulated vaults and audit institutions.

Over 150,000 Holders Now Own Tokenized Gold as Sector Activity Hits Record Levels

The broader tokenized gold sector, however, continues to expand rapidly. Market data shows rising adoption, with more than 150,000 holders and over 20,000 active addresses interacting with gold-backed tokens in the past month.

Source: RWA.xyz

The monthly transfer volume for tokenized gold has surged above $8.6 billion, signaling increasing retail and institutional participation.

Recent developments suggest that major players are doubling down on the narrative. Earlier this month, Tether and crypto lender Antalpha, a firm connected to Bitcoin mining giant Bitmain, raised at least $200 million for a new digital asset treasury vehicle centered on XAUT.

The initiative would build a public treasury exclusively holding tokenized gold, potentially strengthening its liquidity and visibility in the RWA market.

Gold’s rally in traditional markets has further fueled the conversation. The metal recently surged to $4,035 per ounce amid fears of prolonged U.S. government gridlock and weakening fiscal confidence.

Although prices briefly corrected after a sharp $2 trillion drop in market cap, gold remains up roughly 30% since April.

Analysts attribute the rally to Trump’s trade policies, a weaker dollar, and investor demand for safety, conditions that have also helped tokenized gold gain traction as a digital bridge to traditional assets.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
2025-10-19 16:55:57
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Trump Puts China on Notice With 155% Tariff Threat Amid Australia Deal — Market Crash by November?
2025-10-21 14:47:02
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,888,777,023,959
0.72
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
2025-10-19 16:55:57
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Trump Puts China on Notice With 155% Tariff Threat Amid Australia Deal — Market Crash by November?
2025-10-21 14:47:02
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Why Tokenized Gold Is Booming as Spot Gold Breaks Records
Rachel Wolfson
Rachel Wolfson
2025-10-16 20:09:38
Cryptonews Reports
Bitcoin, Gold, or Stocks: Which Holds Up and Rebounds Best in Market Crashes?
Christian Nwobodo
Christian Nwobodo
2025-10-15 12:11:42
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors