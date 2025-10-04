BTC $122,331.81 1.48%
ETH $4,500.78 0.23%
SOL $229.33 -0.88%
PEPE $0.0000099 0.11%
SHIB $0.000012 0.69%
DOGE $0.25 -1.82%
XRP $3.00 -1.45%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Tether, Antalpha Seek $200M for Tokenized Gold Treasury Initiative

Gold Tether Tokenization
The effort aims to stockpile XAUt, Tether’s blockchain-based gold token, backed by physical bars stored in a Swiss vault.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Tether, Antalpha Seek $200M for Tokenized Gold Treasury Initiative

Tether and crypto miner lender Antalpha are seeking to raise at least $200 million for a new digital asset treasury vehicle focused on tokenized gold, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Key Takeaways:

  • Tether and Antalpha are raising $200 million to build a tokenized gold treasury centered on XAUt.
  • The initiative deepens their partnership as gold demand climbs and tokenized commodities gain traction.
  • Tether continues expanding beyond stablecoins with strategic bets in mining, AI, and tokenized assets.

The effort aims to stockpile XAUt, Tether’s blockchain-based gold token, backed by physical bars stored in a Swiss vault.

If successful, the capital raise would strengthen ties between two of the digital asset industry’s most prominent players.

Tether, Antalpha Join Forces Amid Crypto-Mining and Stablecoin Dominance

Tether is the issuer of USDT, the largest stablecoin by market cap, while Antalpha is closely tied to Chinese mining giant Bitmain, which produces over 80% of global Bitcoin mining hardware.

XAUt, launched by a Tether subsidiary in 2020, has grown to a market cap of nearly $1.5 billion. The planned vehicle would act as a publicly visible treasury focused solely on accumulating this asset.

It follows an expanded partnership between Tether and Antalpha announced last week, which introduced new services such as XAUt-backed lending, custody, and token redemption.

Antalpha said it plans to open vaults in global financial hubs, allowing token holders to redeem their digital assets for physical gold.

Tether has been pushing far beyond stablecoins in recent years, with investments in Bitcoin mining, AI, payments infrastructure, and tokenized assets.

Its CEO, Paolo Ardoino, is a strong advocate of gold as a store of value, and the company held $8.7 billion worth of gold on its balance sheet as of June.

At the same time, Tether is reportedly seeking to raise $20 billion in a separate effort to scale its core USDT operations, a deal that would value the company near $500 billion.

The gold-backed initiative arrives as demand for gold surges. Global gold investment is up 46% this year amid geopolitical tension and inflation fears, according to Bloomberg.

XAUt’s market cap has doubled in that time, per CoinGecko data.

More than 80 digital asset treasury firms have been formed in 2025, many using reverse mergers or SPAC structures to mimic Strategy Inc.’s public Bitcoin bet.

Tether Rejects IPO Route Even as Circle’s Stock Soars

Tether’s focus on gold comes as competition heats up. Circle, which went public in June, has seen its stock surge over 500% since its debut. Tether, however, has no plans to follow suit.

“In general we are not interested in becoming a public company,” Ardoino said in July.

The new legislation appears to be opening doors that were previously shut. Ardoino, along with other crypto executives, attended the White House bill signing.

The law could, for the first time, help normalize stablecoin usage, both in crypto trading and across mainstream financial infrastructure.

Tether has long been under fire for a lack of transparency, particularly regarding its reserves. Audits, promised for years, have yet to materialize.

However, Ardoino said the company has been in contact with auditing firms in recent weeks.

Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: One of Europe’s Biggest Banks Just Went All-In on ETH – Institutions are Buying Big
2025-10-01 21:55:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,384,450,279,495
10.46
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: One of Europe’s Biggest Banks Just Went All-In on ETH – Institutions are Buying Big
2025-10-01 21:55:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Coinbase Applies for National Trust Charter to Expand Regulated Crypto Services
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-04 10:05:00
Altcoin News
Judge Dismisses Yuga Labs Lawsuit, Rules BAYC NFTs Aren’t Securities
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-04 09:09:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors