BTC $111,950.49 0.58%
ETH $4,322.42 0.32%
SOL $214.36 5.15%
PEPE $0.000010 2.34%
SHIB $0.000012 2.46%
DOGE $0.23 6.59%
XRP $2.94 3.85%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.39
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Billionaire Michael Saylor Purchases 1,955 BTC for $217.4M – New Highs Coming Soon?

Bitcoin Michael Saylor Strategy
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Michael Saylor Joins Bloomberg Billionaires as Net Worth Tops $7.3B

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin strategy shows no signs of slowing down. On September 8, Saylor’s company Strategy announced that it has acquired an additional 1,955 BTC for approximately $217.4 million.

The latest purchase was made at an average price of $111,196 per bitcoin, highlighting the company’s continued conviction in the long-term value of the asset despite volatility.

Fresh Accumulation Pushes Holdings Higher

With this latest buy, Strategy’s total bitcoin holdings now stand at a staggering 638,460 BTC. The company has spent an aggregate $47.17 billion on these acquisitions, translating to an average purchase price of $73,880 per bitcoin.

At current levels, Strategy is sitting on substantial unrealized gains while maintaining an enviable 25.8% year-to-date yield in 2025.

This accumulation once again shows Saylor’s approach of steadily acquiring bitcoin during both bullish and bearish cycles. The firm has repeatedly emphasized that bitcoin remains its primary treasury reserve asset, and that scaling holdings over time is central to its corporate strategy.

Funding the Bitcoin Purchases

The recent acquisitions were funded through proceeds from various at-the-market (ATM) share offerings, including STRF ATM, STRK ATM, and MSTR ATM.

Between September 2 and September 7, Strategy sold more than 750,000 shares across these vehicles, raising over $217 million in net proceeds. These funds were quickly deployed into bitcoin purchases, reflecting the company’s disciplined treasury allocation process.

The ATM program has become a powerful financing tool for Strategy, allowing it to raise capital efficiently while maintaining momentum in its accumulation strategy.

As of September 7, billions remain available for issuance and future bitcoin purchases, ensuring the company has flexibility to act when market conditions align.

What It Means for Bitcoin’s Next Move

Saylor has long been one of the most vocal proponents of bitcoin, positioning it not only as a hedge against inflation but also as the digital equivalent of gold. With more than 638,000 BTC under management. Strategy is the largest corporate holder of bitcoin by a wide margin.

The timing of the latest buy—above $111,000 per coin—shows confidence that bitcoin’s price has more room to run. Some analysts argue that these bold purchases reflect expectations of new all-time highs in the near future, as institutional demand and scarcity dynamics continue to support the market.

Saylor Joins Bloomberg Billionaires as Net Worth Tops $7.3B

Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor has joined the ranks of the world’s richest individuals, debuting on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index this week with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion.

Saylor now holds the 491st spot on the list, after seeing his fortune climb by nearly $1 billion since the start of 2025, a 15.8% increase.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
2025-09-05 21:48:31
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Institutional Demand and Whale Accumulation Signal a Bullish Reversal
2025-09-06 12:54:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,067,448,364,038
2.78
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
2025-09-05 21:48:31
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Institutional Demand and Whale Accumulation Signal a Bullish Reversal
2025-09-06 12:54:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Billionaire Michael Saylor Purchases 1,955 BTC for $217.4M – New Highs Coming Soon?
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-08 12:14:38
Altcoin News
Wedbush’s Dan Ives Joins Eightco to Lead $250M Worldcoin Strategy
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-08 12:13:50
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors