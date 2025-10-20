Best Crypto to Buy Today, October 20 – XRP, Solana, Dogecoin

Crypto markets remain slow ahead of the next FOMC meeting, making this the best time to buy the dip on leading altcoins like XRP, SOL and DOGE.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The crypto market are stuck awaiting fresh news for another round of turbulence, yet the latest downturns may be paving the way for one of its strongest upward runs to date.

In early October, Bitcoin soared to an unprecedented high of $126,080, causing a wave of capital to briefly pump leading altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which had already smashed previous records over the past year.

That optimism, however, was short-lived. By Friday, markets tumbled following Trump’s announcement of a 100% tariff on Chinese goods, sparking a steep crypto sell-off. While a brief early-year recovery hinted at resilience, traders quickly shifted to a risk-averse stance ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming FOMC meeting. Still, many analysts argue that the recent correction is a healthy reset, flushing out excessive leverage and weak hands before the next bullish phase takes hold.

Here are the top altcoins worth monitoring as the market gears up for what some predict could be the final major bull run before mass adoption.

Ripple (XRP): 2025’s Cross-Border Payment Titan on the Rise

Ripple’s native token, XRP ($XRP), powers a global payments network known for its speed and minimal fees, an increasingly strong competitor to legacy systems like SWIFT.

Supported by the UN Capital Development Fund and partnered with leading U.S. financial institutions, XRP now ranks third by market capitalization, topping $146.7 billion. The recent rollout of Ripple’s dollar-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, signals its intent to capture a piece of the potentially gargantuan stablecoin market.

XRP has surged 349% over the past year, hitting a seven-year high of $3.65 in mid-July, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 62% gain during the same stretch. With its RSI at 41, XRP is likely to change tack this week and start adding gain as it has begun heavily diverging from its 30-day moving average.

Technical charts show two bullish flag formations from the summer months, suggesting momentum could build further if ETF approvals arrive by mid-October. Should U.S. lawmakers pass comprehensive crypto regulation, XRP could climb even higher, possibly reaching the $5–$10 range.

Solana (SOL): Ethereum’s Strongest Competitor and This Week’s Standout Performer

Solana ($SOL) continues to solidify its position as one of the most efficient and scalable blockchain networks. Boasting a market capitalization near $104.5 billion and a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $11.3 billion, its DeFi ecosystem keeps expanding at a rapid pace.

Anticipation is mounting around potential Solana spot ETF approvals in the U.S. soon, an event that could trigger significant institutional inflows, much like what happened with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

After hitting a low of $100 in April, SOL now trades near $187. Recent improvements in regulatory clarity have brightened the outlook. Its RSI of 42 and price divergence from the 30-day moving average suggest that SOL may currently be at its cheapest for a while.

The token enjoys strong support around $150 and faces resistance near $250. A breakout beyond that threshold could ignite another major rally, with the potential to revisit its previous record high of $293.31 or even exceed $500 in a bull market.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Meme Coin Icon Still Chasing the $1 Dream

Dogecoin ($DOGE), launched in 2013 as a humorous experiment, remains the original and largest meme coin, with a $29.9 billion market cap and a passionate “Doge Army” following.

The coin gained mainstream attention in 2021, bolstered by high-profile endorsements from Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons. Renewed speculation about a possible U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF propelled DOGE above $0.25 in May. It now trades around $0.1977, down 11% overnight in line with a 6% market-wide pullback.

The meme coin sector overnight rose 4% to a $63.2 billion market cap, half of which is DOGE so the original meme coin has taken on a little more stability through its hefty market cap, meaning its price is often likely to move alongside other blue chip digital assets alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Real-world adoption is growing as Tesla accepts DOGE for merchandise and platforms like PayPal and Revolut enable DOGE payments. If favorable regulation sparks another bull market, a return to its 2021 all-time high of $0.7316, or even higher, remains within reach this year.

