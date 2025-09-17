Best Crypto to Buy Today 17 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Solana

As the market braces for an end-of-year gold rush, here's why XRP, Pi Coin and Solana holders may see sizeable gains.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 17, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Scouting for the best crypto to buy today is no easy task. The sprawling digital asset market has hovered near the $4 trillion mark for a while, even though Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high (ATH) of $124,128 just last month.

The enthusiasm isn’t limited to Bitcoin either. Significant capital continues to pour into leading altcoins and the best meme coins. Over the past year, numerous projects have reached record price levels, signaling that market appetite for crypto remains strong.

Adding to this wave of optimism are two pivotal policy moves out of Washington. First, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the country’s first complete regulatory framework for stablecoins. Second, the SEC rolled out Project Crypto, an initiative to modernize and clarify the application of securities law to digital assets.

Amid this backdrop of rising confidence, let’s explore how tokens such as XRP, Pi Coin, and Solana are some of the best crypto to buy today.

Ripple ($XRP): This World Leading Cross-Border Payments Token is One of the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) marked a new record at $3.65 on July 18, the same day the GENIUS Act was signed, surpassing its 2018 high of $3.40. Since then, the price has eased to about $3.01, around 17% below its peak.

XRP stands out for its speed and low fees, offering a real alternative to legacy systems like SWIFT. Its legitimacy has been reinforced by acknowledgments from global institutions, including the UN Capital Development Fund and even the White House. CEO Brad Garlinghouse also joined a high-profile presidential crypto roundtable earlier this year.

Momentum picked up in 2023 when a U.S. court ruled that XRP’s retail sales did not breach securities laws, ending a long dispute with the SEC.

Over the past year, XRP has gained 413%, making it more profitable than Bitcoin, which only posted 97% growth in the same period. July’s breakout demonstrated its strength, and despite a recent cooldown, the token has held steady even as broader crypto markets dipped slightly.

Its RSI currently sits near 53, a neutral zone, suggesting traders are re-entering after last month’s inflation scare. With XRP hovering above its 30-day moving average of $2.90 and holding firm at the $3 psychological support level, the community is hopeful that the next push could see prices approaching $4 by October.

Pi Network ($PI): Can the Mobile Mining Pioneer Retest Its Highs Before Summer Ends?

Pi Network has shaken up traditional mining with its tap-to-mine system, which eliminates the need for expensive hardware and heavy energy consumption.

By letting users earn tokens through its mobile app with simple daily interaction, Pi has made crypto more accessible to beginners.

Since May, its RSI has stayed around or below 50, which indicates the asset was underperforming for most of the year. However, the development team is now implementing a phased rollout toward version 23, which could finally lead to a long-awaited mainnet launch.

For long-term believers, this lull could represent a strategic buying window. A falling wedge pattern across its support and resistance lines throughout March points to a possible rebound. If sentiment improves, Pi may climb back above the dollar before winter.

With its user-friendly interface and custom-built Layer 1 blockchain, Pi Network is positioning itself as a key player in the next wave of adoption.

Solana ($SOL): Ethereum’s Biggest Rival is the Best Performing Blue Chip Crypto This Month

Solana ($SOL) continues to dominate as a high-speed, low-cost blockchain. Its market cap has climbed past $127 billion, with more than $12.5 billion, in total value locked (TVL) according to DeFiLlama, cementing its importance in the DeFi ecosystem.

Speculation is mounting that Solana could soon receive approval for a spot ETF, following the footsteps of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Such a move would attract institutional investors who prefer regulated pathways into crypto.

After slipping to $100 in April, SOL has recovered to $235, gaining 30% over the past thirty days, outperforming both Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP, which only posted single digit percentage gains over the same period.

With the SEC now actively shaping digital asset regulation, Solana could benefit further in the coming months. Its RSI is downtrending from 63, signaling a sell-off is potentially in swing that could further discount the price in the coming days..

Support holds strong around $150, while resistance lies at $200 and $250. Reclaiming its ATH of $293.31, or even pushing past $300, remains a real possibility before the end of 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Bitcoin’s First Layer 2 and One of 2025’s Hottest Presales

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has become one of 2025’s most talked-about presales. Marketed as Bitcoin’s first Layer 2 solution, it blends the viral energy of meme culture with rapid scaling and community-driven development.

The project’s mission is to supercharge BTC with faster transactions, broader utility, and grassroots governance.

The presale has already raised more than $16.4 million, with some analysts projecting potential post-launch gains exceeding 10×.

Built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER enables lightning-fast smart contracts for Bitcoin while maintaining low fees.

One of its standout innovations is the Canonical Bridge, which supports near-instant BTC transfers across its Layer 2 while enabling dApps, meme tokens, and payment solutions with minimal gas costs. A recent Coinsult audit found no issues, strengthening investor trust.

HYPER tokens fuel staking, fees, and governance. Early presale buyers can earn up to 70% APY by staking their holdings, along with voting rights on future upgrades.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.