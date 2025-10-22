Best Crypto to Buy Now, October 22 – XRP, Solana, Tron

With altcoins gearing up for their biggest sally yet, there are compelling reasons to suggest XRP, SOL and TRX may be the best crypto to buy now.

Last updated: October 22, 2025

The crypto market remains in a wait for a new narrative to ignite its next wave of adoption. Still, the latest dips could be setting the stage for one of the strongest bullish rallies in recent history.

In early October, Bitcoin skyrocketed to a record-breaking $126,080, briefly sending capital surging into major altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which had already shattered their previous yearly highs.

That momentum didn’t last long. Later that same week, the market slipped sharply after former President Trump announced a 100% tariff on Chinese imports. Investor sentiment quickly turned cautious in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s next FOMC decision. Nonetheless, several analysts view the correction as a necessary cooldown, clearing out excessive leverage and weaker positions before the next sustained uptrend.

Below are three top altcoins to consider based on their upside potential.

Ripple (XRP): 2025’s Cross-Border Payment Powerhouse

Ripple’s native token, XRP ($XRP), underpins a global payment system known for rapid transactions and ultra-low fees, posing a growing challenge to legacy networks like SWIFT.

Backed by the UN Capital Development Fund and partnered with prominent U.S. financial institutions, XRP has risen to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, currently valued at $143.8 billion. The introduction of Ripple’s dollar-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, underscores the company’s ambition to capture a share of the booming stablecoin sector.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has gained 349%, reaching a seven-year high of $3.65 in mid-July, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 62% growth in the same period. With an RSI reading of 39 and a clear divergence from its 30-day moving average, XRP appears poised for renewed upward movement this week.

Technical patterns reveal two bullish flags formed over the summer, suggesting potential for continued growth if ETF approvals materialize by mid-October. Should U.S. lawmakers enact comprehensive crypto legislation, XRP could climb even further, possibly landing between $5 and $10.

Solana (SOL): Ethereum’s Prime Rival and This Week’s Market Leader

Solana ($SOL) continues to reinforce its reputation as one of the fastest and most scalable blockchain platforms. With a market cap hovering above $100 billion and almost $11 billion locked in its DeFi ecosystem, Solana’s network expansion shows no signs of slowing down.

Investors are closely watching for potential approval of U.S.-based Solana spot ETFs, which could attract significant institutional inflows similar to those seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

After bottoming out near $100 in April, SOL now trades around $184. Improved regulatory clarity has lifted investor confidence, while technical indicators, an RSI of 40, and a notable deviation from its 30-day moving average, suggest SOL might currently be undervalued.

Support remains firm around $150, with major resistance near $250. A clean break above this level could spark another major rally, potentially revisiting its all-time high of $293.31 or even surpassing $500 in a strong bull market.

TRON (TRX): Justin Sun’s Blockchain Defies the Downtrend

Founded in 2017 by Justin Sun, TRON ($TRX) was designed as a direct competitor to Ethereum. Today, it stands as the second-largest layer one “Ethereum killer” after Solana, boasting a market cap of roughly $30.4 billion compared to Solana’s $100.6 billion.

Like Ethereum and Solana, TRON supports sophisticated smart contracts that power a wide range of DeFi applications, from gaming and NFTs to lending and asset tokenization.

At present, TRON is the only top-10 cryptocurrency posting gains amid a market-wide decline. While the global crypto market capitalization of $3.74 trillion fell 5% overnight, with Bitcoin dropping 4% and Ethereum and Solana both shedding about 6%. Meanwhile, TRON only fell 1% to $0.3127.

Currently, TRON remains 25% below its all-time high of $0.4313, recorded on December 4, 2024. The sharp upward movement on its chart shows a rapid surge of buying activity that drove a 76% increase within 24 hours.

TRON may encounter resistance near its prior peak, but a breakout could see prices approach the $0.50 mark.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): 2025’s Breakout Meme Coin Uniting Bitcoin Power and Innovation

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has quickly become one of 2025’s most talked-about presale tokens. The project enhances Bitcoin’s capabilities through a proprietary Layer-2 solution, enabling lightning-fast, low-cost transfers wrapped in a meme coin format.

Built for scalability and utility, HYPER introduces decentralized governance via a DAO, advanced smart contracts, and superior transaction speeds, all atop its unique Layer-2 framework. The presale has already raised over $24.5 million, with analysts predicting potential 10x or greater returns post-launch.

Developed on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER’s ecosystem includes a seamless Canonical Bridge for Bitcoin transfers, decentralized app compatibility, and built-in meme coin integration.

A recent audit by Coinsult confirmed zero security vulnerabilities, further strengthening investor trust. HYPER tokens power key network functions such as staking, governance, and transaction fees, offering early investors staking rewards as high as 48% APY.

