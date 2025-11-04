Best Crypto to Buy Now 4 November – XRP, Cardano, Shiba Inu

Fickle hands are divesting in a prolonged downturn, but altcoins XRP, ADA, and SHIB are the best crypto for investors looking to buy the fear.

Crypto markets are caught in a limbo that feels a lot like purgatory, even for holders of some of the best projects around.

Since setting a new all-time high of $126,080 last month, Bitcoin has been caught in a prolonged downturn that could see it slip below $100k if it continues.

But is this downturn what it seems? Veteran investors see it as a constructive cooldown, a necessary flush of excessive leverage and speculation that precedes the next bull cycle. Historically, crypto markets have danced to this tune often: deep corrections paving the way for explosive growth.

And Bitcoin is likely to no longer be quite so dominant next bull run. With that in mind, there are some compelling reasons to buy the fear on XRP, Cardano, and Shiba Inu and buckle up for the long haul.

Ripple (XRP): Redefining Global Payments

Ripple’s native currency, XRP ($XRP), serves as the backbone of a rapid, low-cost remittance network designed to replace outdated systems like SWIFT.

Ripple’s influence continues to grow. It’s on the radars of the UN Capital Development Fund and even the White House, while forging partnerships with major global banks. This expanding reach has helped XRP secure its spot as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap surpassing $136.6 billion.

The launch of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin underscores the company’s commitment to capturing an early position in what could be the biggest area of digital payments: stablecoins. Even if RLUSD becomes the choice of currency on Ripple’s ledger, every transaction burns XRP, making it intrinsic to the ledger’s functionality.

Over the past year, XRP has climbed 344%, reaching $3.65 in mid-July, its highest level since 2018, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 51% rise over the same period.

Currently, XRP’s RSI hovers around 31, which indicates it is undervalued as a result of excess selling.

Two bullish flag formations formed on its chart this year that have yet to break out. With U.S. regulatory clarity and spot ETF approvals expected before year-end, this could materialize in a run toward $5–$10 by early 2026.

Cardano (ADA): The Research-Driven Smart Contract Platform

Cardano ($ADA) has shown remarkable resilience throughout 2025, growing 64% in 365 days to outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Created by Charles Hoskinson, one of Ethereum’s co-founders, Cardano’s foundation rests on Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and extensive academic research, which continues to influence blockchain design across the industry, even Ethereum itself.

With a current market capitalization exceeding $20 billion, ADA would need a fourfold increase to challenge Solana for the position of the leading Ethereum alternative.

ADA’s RSI is bordering oversold at 31, which is an indicator that its dip may bottom out around its current price, $0.54, and some rapid reaccumulation might occur overnight. Under the right conditions, ADA could revisit its $3.09 all-time high by year-end.

From a technical viewpoint, ADA’s bullish flag pattern has yet to break out, and if the market enters a bull cycle, ADA could easily 2x its ATH by Christmas. However, sticky resistance lies near $1.15.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): From Meme Coin to Utility Ecosystem

Launched in August 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has evolved into the second-largest meme coin globally, boasting a market cap above $5 billion.

With its expanding ecosystem and high market cap, SHIB now behaves more like a blue-chip crypto asset than a high-risk speculative token, currently trading at around $0.000008995.

Technically, SHIB has formed two bullish chart patterns, a descending wedge (Nov–Mar) and a flag pattern (since May). A move above $0.000022 could pave the way toward $0.00003 by late November, and possibly $0.00005–$0.0001 if a major rally materializes.

Unlike most meme coins, SHIB continues to grow its real-world utility through Shibarium, an Ethereum-based Layer 2 network aimed at cutting gas fees and improving transaction speed. Upcoming privacy tools and ecosystem enhancements further cement SHIB’s transition from meme token to functional crypto asset.

