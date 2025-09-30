Best Crypto to Buy Now 30 September – XRP, Solana, Pepe

Read on to find out why XRP, Solana and Pepe are the prime candidates for some explosive price movement in Q4.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Markets are on the upswing today, and traders eyeing the explosive $4 trillion industry are asking the big question: which crypto projects are the best to buy right now?

Bitcoin still trades roughly 10% below its record high (ATH) of $124,128 reached last month. Meanwhile, its market share is slipping, as enthusiasm shifts toward top-performing altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have posted ATHs in the past year.

The spark for this resurgence can be traced to two pivotal policy moves in Washington. First, President Trump approved the GENIUS Act, the first U.S. framework specifically regulating stablecoins. Shortly after, the SEC rolled out Project Crypto, a modernization effort to adapt securities laws to the digital asset era.

With confidence rebounding, the spotlight is on XRP, Solana, and Pepe as prime candidates for dip-buying ahead of what could be the next bullish cycle.

Ripple ($XRP): The Cross-Border Payment Powerhouse and 2025’s Leading Altcoin

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) jumped to an all-time peak of $3.65 on July 18, coinciding with the passage of the GENIUS Act and eclipsing its previous 2018 record of $3.40. It has since eased back to around $2.85, roughly 22% off that high.

XRP’s strength lies in its role as a low-cost, high-speed solution for global money transfers, positioning it as a modern challenger to systems like SWIFT. Its credibility has been bolstered by recognition from the UN Capital Development Fund and growing acceptance in the U.S. financial sector.

Ripple’s regulatory influence was highlighted earlier this year when CEO Brad Garlinghouse took part in a White House crypto policy discussion. The launch of RLUSD, Ripple’s U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, underscores its ambition to secure a piece of the fast-expanding stablecoin market.

Momentum also picked up after a landmark 2023 ruling confirmed that XRP’s retail sales were not securities, a turning point in its long-running legal fight with the SEC.

Over the past year, XRP has rocketed 346%, leaving Bitcoin trailing with a still notable 77.5% gain over the same period. After rallying in July, it found support near $3 before a seasonal dip in September drove prices lower.

Currently, XRP’s RSI sits near 45 and uptrending, hinting at the potential for more near-term price growth.

Although rate cuts and approval of the first spot XRP ETF failed to trigger a breakout, likely due to being priced in, the appearance of three bullish flag patterns on its price chart, along with a swathe of pending ETF decisions due in mid-October, could quickly drive XRP above $6 or higher.

Solana ($SOL): Ethereum’s Biggest Rival and This Month’s Standout Large-Cap Performer

Solana ($SOL) continues to prove itself as one of the fastest and cheapest blockchain platforms. Its market cap now exceeds $112 billion, with over $11 billion in total value locked (TVL), according to DeFiLlama, showcasing its strength in decentralized finance.

Excitement is growing around the possibility of Solana spot ETFs gaining approval in the U.S. next month, potentially unlocking institutional capital, much like Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs did.

After bottoming at $100 in April, SOL has surged back to $207. Chart watchers saw cup-and-handle formations throughout August and early September, reflecting recent bullish sentiment. Its 6% decline over the past week looks more like a healthy pullback than a cause for concern.

With regulators moving to shape clearer rules for digital assets, Solana could stand to benefit significantly. It maintains a cool RSI at 45, signaling that the correction has given investors a solid entry point. Key support is around $150, with very sticky resistance near $250, although breaching it could provide bulls with the impetus for a breakout.

A retest of its ATH of $293.31, or even a climb up to $400, appears well within reach before the end of 2025.

Pepe ($PEPE): Meme Coin Phenomenon Still Packed With Potential

Launched in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) quickly became one of the top meme tokens by market cap, drawing inspiration from Matt Furie’s iconic frog character.

Its rapid rise triggered a flood of copycats, though none matched its success. With a valuation near $4 billion, Pepe has captured global attention; Elon Musk even used its logo as his profile picture on X briefly.

Currently priced at about $0.000009192, PEPE is down 67% from its late-2024 high of $0.00002803, as broader macroeconomic concerns weigh on crypto market sentiment.

Still, October has historically been a strong month for crypto, and if the “Uptober” pattern holds, Pepe could be testing new highs as early as November, potentially even granting 3.5x gains by 2026.

At present, its RSI sits at 38 and continues trending lower, suggesting further short-term declines before the weekend may open attractive entry points. Backers argue that a more favorable macro climate and growing optimism could propel PEPE into uncharted territory later this year.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): How a Bitcoin Layer 2 Became One of the Best Crypto Presales This Year

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is emerging as one of the most promising presales heading into 2025, aiming to merge Bitcoin’s security with Layer-2 scalability while riding the momentum of meme culture and community governance.

The project’s mission is to expand Bitcoin’s functionality with faster payments, smart contract capabilities, and decentralized decision-making.

To date, its presale has raised more than $19.3 million, with analysts forecasting potential gains of 10× or more after launch.

Built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER offers ultra-low-cost smart contracts and supports a Canonical Bridge that enables near-instant Bitcoin transfers, as well as dApps, meme tokens, and payments. A recent audit by Coinsult reported no vulnerabilities, boosting investor confidence.

The HYPER token powers the ecosystem via staking, transaction fees, and governance rights. Early investors can currently earn staking rewards of up to 61% APY while gaining voting privileges once governance goes live.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.