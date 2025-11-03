Best Crypto to Buy Now 3 November – XRP, Solana, Dogecoin

Despite October's prolonged downturn, various factors suggest the best crypto bull run yet is coming soon, with XRP, SOL and DOGE at the helm.

Crypto has been in a prolonged downturn for the last month, with many of the best projects failing to advance in price since market leader Bitcoin rallied to a new all-time high of $126,080 on October 6.

Although the slump has rattled many investors, long-term participants view it as a healthy reset, a purge of excess leverage and speculation before the next leg up. History has shown this pattern repeatedly in crypto: sharp corrections before massive bull runs.

And this time round, Bitcoin is likely to lose dominance to top-tier altcoins like XRP, Solana and Dogecoin. In fact, the charts suggest these players may explode in price in the coming months.

Ripple (XRP): Pioneering the Future of Cross-Border Payments

Ripple’s native token, XRP ($XRP), underpins a lightning-fast, low-cost payment network designed to replace lengthy legacy systems such as SWIFT.

Ripple is also on the radars of the UN Capital Development Fund and the White House. Adoption is continuing apace thanks to strategic partnerships with multiple banks. All this helped XRP to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, now exceeding $144.5 billion.

The introduction of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin demonstrates the company’s commitment to capturing what will probably be the most widely adopted part of crypto: the stablecoin sector. However, XRP remains a central part of the ledger’s operation as a small amount of it is burned in every transaction.

Over the last year, XRP has skyrocketed 378%, hitting $3.65 in mid-July, its highest point since 2018, easily surpassing Bitcoin’s 58% rise during the same timeframe.

At present, XRP’s RSI sits close to 41, with prices re-converging with the 30-day moving average, signaling stabilization despite the prolonged downturn.

Technical readings still show two bullish flag formations from the summer, which have yet to break out. With U.S. regulators due to greenlight spot ETFs and deliver news about comprehensive crypto legislation before the year is out, a possible run to $5–$10 by the New Year is highly likely.

Solana (SOL): Ethereum’s Strongest Rival Targets $1,000

Solana ($SOL) continues to cement its reputation as one of the fastest, most scalable blockchain ecosystems. With a market cap of around $97 billion and $11 billion in total value locked (TVL), the network’s growth trajectory remains robust.

The recent launch of Grayscale’s and Bitwise’s spot Solana ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange is expected to attract significant institutional capital, echoing inflows following Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Following a spring low near $100, SOL has since recovered to about $176, while its low RSI of 37 and divergence beneath the 30-day moving average hint that SOL is undervalued right now.

Key support holds near $150, with firm resistance around $250. Should ETF-driven demand take off heading into the festive season, SOL could revisit its all-time high of $293.31, and in a prolonged bull phase, even $500 or $1,000 isn’t out of the question.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Doge Army Still Chases the $1 Dream

Dogecoin ($DOGE), the trailblazer that gave us the meme coin concept, debuted in 2013 and remains the dominant token in its category, boasting a market capitalization of around $26.4 billion and an enthusiastic global “Doge Army” following.

The coin gained mainstream attention in 2021 thanks to endorsements from high-profile figures like Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons. Prices briefly broke above $0.30 in mid-September before easing back to about $0.17.

Doge’s multi-billion market cap has made it one of the more resilient assets in the space, often tracking price trends of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Dogecoin’s practical use continues to expand as well. Tesla now accepts DOGE for merchandise purchases, while both PayPal and Revolut have integrated Dogecoin payments into their platforms.

In a bull-case scenario, DOGE could challenge its 2021 peak of $0.7316 later this year, even potentially breaking past it, before the year is out.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): The Meme-Powered Bitcoin Upgrade for 2025

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has quickly become one of the most talked-about presales of 2025. Ostensibly a meme coin, $HYPER actually aspires to be an integral upgrade to the Bitcoin network. It’s a Layer 2 that will expand Bitcoin’s throughput while making transacting cheaper.

Running on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER introduces DAO-based governance, smart contract functionality, and a meme-bridge enabling frictionless Bitcoin transfers.

The presale has already exceeded $25.6 million raised, with analysts like Borch Crypto predicting 100x potential.

A recent Coinsult audit confirmed zero vulnerabilities, bolstering investor trust. HYPER tokens power every aspect of the network, from governance and staking to transaction fees, and early participants can earn up to 46% APY in staking rewards.

Bitcoin is going HYPER. This could be the next major breakout project.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.